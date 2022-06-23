This photo from Death Valley was a ‘fan fave’ in national park’s photo contest

Marissa Toma took the winning photograph of Death Valley National Park, which was honored in the “Fan Favorite” category, according to a news release.

This winning photograph of Death Valley National Park was honored in the "Fan Favorite" category in the U.S. National Park Foundation's 2021 Share the Experience photo contest.

The winner of the U.S. National Park Foundation’s 2021 Share the Experience photo contest was announced this week.

Regarding her photograph, Toma said, “I hope it inspires other females to be confident enough to take solo adventures,” she noted. “I know I was intimidated at first by planning and taking a solo trip to such a large and desolate place, but I think traveling alone allows you the opportunity to get to know yourself better and to be free to meet other people along the way.”

Contest officials did not disclose whether Toma is an area resident.

The Share the Experience photo contest invites all amateur photographers to submit their favorite views, moments, memories, and adventures from national parks and public lands across the United States, with safety being a crucial aspect of the event.

Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation said Toma’s photograph was among the winners selected from 10,893 entries.

“The winning photos capture the imagination and inspire wonder,” Shafroth said. “Congratulations to this year’s contest winners whose park experiences and captivating images invite people to connect with the natural beauty and history preserved in national parks.”

The 2022 Share the Experience photo contest is hosted by the National Park Foundation and Booz Allen Hamilton in partnership with the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as the U.S. Forest Service.

The 2022 contest is now open through Dec. 31.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs.

Visit sharetheexperience.org to learn more about the contest.

Would-be entrants can also follow the contest @NationalParkFoundation on Instagram for photo inspiration.

All winning photos can be viewed at: sharetheexperience.org/spotlight.

