Three more years of Weeks

Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks has been retained officially for another three years following board approval of a contract extension last month. And despite his protestations, the contract was also amended to provide for yearly $2,000 raises, something water board members seemed to feel was well-deserved given Weeks’ successful navigation of the post over the last 36 months.

“I would just like to express my thanks and gratitude to the board for your support in helping me get through the last year. Moving forward with my contract, I’d ask that you not advance my salary,” Weeks stated at the water board’s May meeting. “I feel that the compensation is adequate and I feel we’re moving in the right direction. I’d like to get some wins for you before we talk about advancing any salaries.”

Weeks was the only one to feel this way, however, with water board member Bruce Holden declaring, “I disagree with you, I think your salary should increase.”

Water board member Michael Lach added that he would even like to see a longer-term contract, now that the water district is gaining traction.

“We’ve been doing this on a year-to-year basis, originally because you were new to us and an unknown entity, as far as performing this job. I personally feel that with what you’ve done… I really think that the board should consider doing a three-year (contract),” Lach asserted.

“I agree with you, totally,” water board member Helen Williams chimed in. “Mr. Weeks has brought this board up to compliance with our Nevada Revised Statute, we’ve got a grant, we’ve complied with so many things that the previous board unfortunately did not comply with.”

Holden was amenable to this as well and he made the motion to approve a three-year contract at a rate of $72,000 the first year, $74,000 the second year and $76,000 the third year. Lach seconded the motion, which passed with all in favor. The contract will run until June 30, 2028.

