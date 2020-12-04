58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Three Square continues its match fundraising drive through December

Staff Report
December 3, 2020 - 9:09 pm
 
Three Square Food Bank Since its inception, the Holiday Match Challenge has raised $3.6 millio ...
Three Square Food Bank Since its inception, the Holiday Match Challenge has raised $3.6 million equating to more than 11 million meals provided by Three Square and its network of community partners.
Three Square Food Bank Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger r ...
Three Square Food Bank Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties.

Three Square Food Bank is driving toward the end of 2020 with its match challenge on fundraising.

Three Square’s Holiday Match Challenge, returning for its 11th year, is on course until the end of December, which includes a dollar-for-dollar donation match by local businesses to the area nonprofit.

According to the nonprofit, every dollar donated will provide six meals to Southern Nevada residents who are struggling with hunger.

Area radio stations also joined in the fight against hunger after the initiative launched earlier this year. Multiple stations hosted food drives and virtual fundraisers, where all proceeds went to helping Three Square provide meals to what the nonprofit says is a record high number of area residents experiencing food insecurity.

According to the 2020 Feeding America Map study, food insecurity has increased significantly for Southern Nevadans. The food insecurity rate was estimated to be one in eight individuals prior to the start of the pandemic, with that now moving upward to one in five, along with one in three children now living in a food-insecure household.

A release from Three Square states, “Backing the 2020 Holiday Match Challenge are local businesses and community leaders: Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick, Boyd Gaming Corporation, Intermountain Healthcare and Towbin Automotive.”

Multiple radio stations, including Mix 94.1, X107.5, Sports Radio 1140 AM, Q 100.5 and News Radio 840 AM KXNT, hosted the annual Four Corners Food Drive through most of November.

Since its inception, the Holiday Match Challenge has raised $3.6 million equating to more than 11 million meals provided by Three Square and its network of community partners.

Those in a position to donate to the 2020 Holiday Match Campaign are encouraged to visit www.threesquare.org

The nonprofit’s release states, “Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 385 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Three Square immediately implemented a disaster response plan to answer sudden school and business closures, drastic declines in retail food donations, social distancing limitations on volunteer efforts, reduced on-site staff support, and the need for low-contact food distributions.

Within days, Three Square had increased food distribution by 250,000 meals a week and increased the capacity of its Call Center to refer Southern Nevadans to available food resources, social services, and unemployment benefits. While Three Square’s COVID-19 relief efforts have superseded regular programs and operations for the foreseeable future, it is more committed than ever to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community.”

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bikes are shown lined up at the VFW Post #10054 in Pahrump ...
Pahrump VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run a rousing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 in Pahrump is well-known for the various philanthropic works it does in the local community, and this year, the organization decided to branch out even further with a brand new endeavor, its inaugural Toys for Tots Poker Run.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Crosswalk work temporarily suspended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction on the newest crosswalk in the Pahrump Valley has come to a temporary halt, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl informed during the Nye County Commission’s Dec. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis said h ...
Nye preparing for first round COVID-19 vaccinations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With two major drug companies applying to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the authority to put their newly developed COVID-19 vaccines to use in America, Nye County is in the midst of preparing for the first round of vaccine distribution, which would target those listed in the county’s “tier 1” plan, including front-line workers such as first responders and health care workers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development Nevada has hundreds of thousands of ...
Businesses, ag producers encouraged to consider REAP Grants
Staff Report

The application period for the 2021 Rural Energy for America Program, better known as the REAP, funding cycle is open now until March 31, 2021 and businesses in the rural parts and agricultural producers all across of the Silver State that may be eyeing future investments in renewable energy or energy efficiency upgrades are encouraged to consider the program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Work crews are seen paving a portion of the parking l ...
Improvements ongoing at Pahrump VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Electoral College worked in the past, why not now?

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on pro ...
Death Valley Park officials seeking public input
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are seeking public feedback on proposed modifications to the Stovepipe Wells developed area in an effort to improve visitor experience, safety, and park operations.