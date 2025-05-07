58°F
Time to submit 2025 Fall Festival parade and vendor applications

Staff report
May 7, 2025 - 4:30 am
 

The Town of Pahrump announces that the Fall Festival Parade will return on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 9 a.m. and this year’s theme is “Out of this World.”

Hosted again by the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump, this cosmic celebration is your chance to showcase creativity and light up the streets with intergalactic floats, dazzling performances and stellar energy.

To participate, entry forms must be submitted by Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. The form is available at tinyurl.com/24j4kepx.

Vendor applications are available at tinyurl.com/2twvkbmv and must be submitted by Aug. 15, 2025. No late applications will be accepted. Spaces are limited, first-come, first-serve, and applications will not be accepted after all spots are filled.

More information is available at pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival.

Any further questions can be answered at 775–727-2825 or by emailing cdkenney@pahrumpnv.gov.

