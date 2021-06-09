Tonopah deputy treasurer arrested

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of an employee at the Tonopah treasurer’s office.

Samuel Alsup

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of an employee at the Tonopah treasurer’s office.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities allege that Deputy Treasurer Samuel Alsup, 60, was utilizing his position in the office for his personal financial gain.

“Alsup has been employed by Nye County for approximately two years and was assigned to the Tonopah’s treasurer’s office,” the release stated. “Over the last several months Alsup was engaged in negotiating real estate deals for significantly less than market value of the land with individuals he encountered during the official performance of his duties,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The release went on to state that in one of the instances, Alsup allegedly used his official position to convince a landowner that their property was worthless and not buildable.

“Knowing that this was not true, Alsup purchased the property for $10 from his victim,” according to the release. “In reality, the property was worth several thousand dollars. In another case, Alsup purchased the property from a separate victim for $10 and sold the property for thousands of dollars. Alsup reported to the recorder’s office that he had paid $2,000 for the property instead of the $10, and that the property had been delinquent in taxes which was a misstatement, as the property was not delinquent.”

Additionally, the release noted that both of the victims were elders who were over the age of 60.

As a result of the investigation, Alsup was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of misconduct of a public officer, false representation concerning titles, obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder person.

Alsup was released from custody on his own recognizance Wednesday June 9.

Anyone with additional information other cases involving Alsup, is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us, or via the Nye County Sheriff’s Office app on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes