Tonopah lands more than $2M in federal airport funds

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $4,998,518 in grants to help fund infrastructure improvement projects at five Nevada airports, including $2.3 million to Tonopah.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County recently entered into a contract with Atkins North America for the rehabilitation of Tonopah airport.

Photo by Daria Sokolova The Tonopah Airport is located about eight miles east of Tonopah off U.S. Highway 6.The Tonopah Airport Capital Improvement Plan will include rehabilitation of taxiways A and B, and will be paid mostly by the FAA grant.

The announcement came last week from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada.

“I am thankful that the Department of Transportation continues to prioritize the revitalization of Nevada’s airports,” she said. These funds will help improve the runways and taxiways at airports across our state, ensuring that Nevadans living in rural communities and those in the Carson-Tahoe basin have access to safe, state-of-the-art transportation facilities.”

The grant funds will be awarded as follows, Cortez Masto said.

■ $2,361,330 to Tonopah Airport to reconstruct and rehabilitate taxiways.

■ $845,000 to Carson Airport to rehabilitate taxiways and access roads and update weather reporting equipment.

■ $1,000,000 to Fallon Municipal Airport to reconstruct the taxiway’s apron pavement.

■ $150,000 to Alamo Landing Field to rehabilitate taxiways and runways.

■ $642,188 to Minden-Tahoe Airport to construct a new taxiway and rehabilitate existing runways.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program provides grant funding to airports across the country in order to strengthen the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

Airports are awarded funding based on their passenger volume and demonstrated project needs.