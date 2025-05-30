Tout your patriotism at the 4th of July Parade

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A multitude of area residents and visitors lined Calvada Blvd. for the 4th of July Parade last year and the 2025 parade is expected to bring out just as strong of a crowd this year too.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump 4th of July Parade attracts hundreds of spectators each year, offering a great way for businesses and organizations to gain recognition and awareness among the local community as part of the procession.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program are gearing up for the annual 4th of July Parade and they are encouraging everyone to take part, from local businesses and organizations to individuals and families.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times In 2024, Sleep in Heavenly Peace took home the award for both Best Overall and Most Patriotic at the 4th of July Parade but those titles will be up for grabs once again this Independence Day.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump 4th of July Parade gives residents the chance to show off their patriotic spirit and members of Ms. Senior Golden Years USA are regular participants, donning red, white and blue outfits for their ride in their decorated float.

Calling all patriots, it’s time to sign up for the annual Fourth of July Parade, where businesses, organizations and local dignitaries can pit their American spirit against each other and show who truly bleeds red, white and blue.

The Fourth of July Parade is one of the special events put on each year by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a nonprofit group with just one mission in mind: fostering community togetherness through free, family-oriented holiday gatherings. Along with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the task force is set to take over the Calvada Eye this Independence Day and the celebration will be one residents don’t want to miss.

The Fourth of July Parade will certainly be a fun time for participants and spectators alike but for those entering the parade, it’s also a chance to earn some prestigious recognition. The judges will keep a keen eye on the entries to decide the awards to be handed out following the procession. Parade awards will include Most Patriotic, Most Enthusiastic, Most Family Friendly and Best Overall, with trophies going to the winners.

To enter the parade with five or less vehicles, the cost is $35 per entry. For floats over five vehicles, entry costs $50. These prices are valid through June 30, after which the cost goes up.

After the parade comes to a close, everyone is encouraged spread out in the grassy expanse of the Calvada Eye for the Family Fun Day portion of the event. Organizers and volunteers will be grill hotdogs and hamburgers for the crowd and, with the help of other local groups, there will be plenty of games and activities to enjoy, all at no cost to attendees.

Hosting a table at the Fourth of July Family Fun Day is free. All that is asked is that groups decorate their tables to the Independence Day theme and bring a carnival-type game or activity.

Applications for the parade and table sign-ups can be found online at PDOP.info

If anyone would prefer a paper application, contact task force member Nichole Walters at 517-715-7198.

For more information call 702-516-0847 or email sponsors@pdop.info

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com