Town board petition available at local businesses

/ Pahrump Valley Times
January 30, 2026 - 4:09 am
 
Updated January 30, 2026 - 5:25 am

It’s been five months since the Pahrump Town Board Committee filed its petition seeking to place a question on the General Election ballot regarding reestablishing a town board form of government and though momentum was strong in the first few months, the committee is still far from the 3,700 signatures it needs.

“We still have several weeks to get there but I expected 4,000 signatures easily by now,” Dr. Tom Waters, a former Pahrump Town Board member and lead proponent for the ballot question, told the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

Aiming to gather as many signatures as possible, the Pahrump Town Board Committee has worked to make signing convenient by getting the petition into several local businesses. Residents can find the petition at the following on business days:

Country Financial – 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Financial – 160 Emery Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parker’s Kawasaki – 1201 S. Highway 160, Unit #99, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Port of Subs – 150 S. Highway 160, Suite C-6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ti-Rod Ranch and Boarding – 2220 Heritage Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“With the five business locations with petitions, there’s really no excuse for not being able to find a location to sign the petition,” Waters stated.

In addition, the committee will be discussing the petition and its purpose during a radio spot on KNYE 95.1 FM Radio today, Friday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Those interested in the subject are encouraged to tune in.

Previous coverage on the push for the town board ballot question can be found online at pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

