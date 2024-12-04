Tractor-trailer destroyed by fire in Death Valley

Miguel Jurado/National Park Service A tractor-trailer hauling roughly 44,000 pounds of chickpeas was destroyed by fire at Death Valley National Park after its brakes failed last week while descending Daylight Pass and Mud Canyon Road. No injuries were reported.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire in Death Valley.

According to a news release, National Park Service Superintendent Mike Reynolds said the incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 28, when the driver was hauling approximately 44,000 pounds, or 22 U.S. tons of chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, through the park.

“When a commercial truck has a wreck or catches on fire, we worry about what it will release into the park,” Reynolds said. “However, there’s very little chance that stray chickpeas not cleaned up will become an invasive species in the driest place in North America.”

The initial investigation indicates that the truck’s brakes overheated while descending Daylight Pass and Mud Canyon Road, which is closed to commercial truck traffic.

The driver, according to the release, pulled over soon after reaching flat terrain on CA-190.

The National Park Service (NPS) received notification of the fire around 5:30 a.m., where Death Valley National Park, Caltrans, and California Highway Patrol officials responded.

Two Star Towing removed the wreckage, along with cleaning up the remaining dried chickpeas.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.