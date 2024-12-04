59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Tractor-trailer destroyed by fire in Death Valley

Miguel Jurado/National Park Service A tractor-trailer hauling roughly 44,000 pounds of chickpea ...
Miguel Jurado/National Park Service A tractor-trailer hauling roughly 44,000 pounds of chickpeas was destroyed by fire at Death Valley National Park after its brakes failed last week while descending Daylight Pass and Mud Canyon Road. No injuries were reported.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the ...
A holly jolly start to the holidays
Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill welcomed nine Rosem ...
Nye Sheriff’s office welcomes students for tour of facility
Nye County Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer
December office closures at assessors office
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump VA Clinic serves area residents with certain ser ...
Veterans Virtual Town Hall set for tomorrow
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2024 - 4:10 am
 

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire in Death Valley.

According to a news release, National Park Service Superintendent Mike Reynolds said the incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 28, when the driver was hauling approximately 44,000 pounds, or 22 U.S. tons of chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, through the park.

“When a commercial truck has a wreck or catches on fire, we worry about what it will release into the park,” Reynolds said. “However, there’s very little chance that stray chickpeas not cleaned up will become an invasive species in the driest place in North America.”

The initial investigation indicates that the truck’s brakes overheated while descending Daylight Pass and Mud Canyon Road, which is closed to commercial truck traffic.

The driver, according to the release, pulled over soon after reaching flat terrain on CA-190.

The National Park Service (NPS) received notification of the fire around 5:30 a.m., where Death Valley National Park, Caltrans, and California Highway Patrol officials responded.

Two Star Towing removed the wreckage, along with cleaning up the remaining dried chickpeas.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the ...
A holly jolly start to the holidays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Community Christmas Tree illumination ceremony draws hundreds

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow brought a weekend filled with rhyth ...
Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Social Powwow brought music, dance, food and fun at Petrack Park to thousands of residents and residents who attended the 25th annual event.