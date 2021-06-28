106°F
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2021 - 1:20 pm
 
Kataluna Enriquez is the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Nevada USA. (Miss Silver State USA)

The title of Miss Nevada USA has gone to a transgender woman for the first time.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday in the pageant at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

She was the winner of the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

Enriquez, 27, took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model. She began competing in cisgender pageants last year.

THE LATEST
Getty Images
Teacher of the Year entries close July 2
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education will be accepting applications for the 2022 Teacher of the Year until July 2.

Solar panels (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
BLM moves forward on Green Link West project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
Heated housing market shows signs of cooling down
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. homebuilders’ sales fell to its slowest pace in a year last month, and resales dropped for the fourth consecutive month. And it’s no different in Southern Nevada.

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Revie ...
Excessive heat warning for Pahrump through Monday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Weather Service said Death Valley National Park hit 128 degrees, breaking the old record of 122 for the date set in 1917.

Nevada Public Radio in Las Vegas Thursday, June 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
KNPR back financially after debt, pandemic
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once close to the edge of bankruptcy, Las Vegas’ public radio station went through severe budget cuts and a challenging pandemic to now stand in good shape.

One of the Extraterrestrial Highway signs along S.R. 375 on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Hiko. ...
Intelligence report inconclusive on UFOs
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A widely anticipated report by U.S. intelligence agencies on unidentified aerial phenomena released to the public on Friday said no definitive conclusions could be reached.

The $547 billion Invest in America Act will allow for private entities to apply for federal fun ...
Bill would benefit Brightline West train project, Amtrak
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. Dina Titus persuaded a committee chairman to allow the backers of the Brightline West train from Las Vegas to Victorville to apply for federal funds for the project.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City is ...
$2.7 billion in federal aid funnels into state coffers
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Times-Bonanza

The state’s $2.7 billion share of American Rescue Plan funds to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is officially in the bank following action Tuesday by a legislative committee.