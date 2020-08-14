93°F
TriWest wins VA contract for new Community Care Network

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2020 - 6:51 pm
 

Tuesday, Aug. 11 marked the beginning of community health care delivery to local veterans under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance, which has been managing the VA’s community care network in the area, transitioned to the new Community Care Network on Tuesday. VA community providers currently contracted by TriWest will not be automatically enrolled in CCN, so they will be required to sign a new contract with TriWest to continue providing services to veterans under CCN.

“The new Community Care Network contract awards reflect our ongoing commitment to increasing veterans’ access to care and were designed based on feedback from veterans and other stakeholders,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

“We are confident the new CCN contract will greatly improve care coordination for our veterans and ensure standardized processes are in place for our local community providers to deliver care and receive timely payment for their services,” said William J. Caron, director and CEO of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

The VA’s new community care network is made up of six regions. Region 4, the one region aligned with TriWest, includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. The VA is deploying this new network in phases to ensure continuity-of-care coordination. Veterans will continue to receive care from their current community providers during the transition.

Veterans have been able to access care from non-VA providers since passage of the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014, which passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law by President Barack Obama. Among many other provisions, the law “expanded availability of hospital care and medical services for veterans through use of agreements with non-Department of Veterans Affairs entities,” such as TriWest.

The Community Care Network is the “VA’s direct link with community providers to ensure veterans receive timely, high-quality care,” according to the VA website.

The new network provides an industry-standard contract vehicle for the VA to purchase care. TriWest will manage the network and process claims for payment to local providers on behalf of the VA.

Unlike the previous contract, VASNHS will work directly with veterans to schedule all their medical appointments. “This will ensure our veterans have information on all available care options they are entitled to, so they can make better informed decisions on when and where to receive their care,” Caron said.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The American Cancer Society hosts event in Pahrump. Area r ...
Pahrump Relay for Life goes ‘virtual’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 outbreak forced officials with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to alter its regular event schedule this year in Pahrump.

Getty Images The distribution will provide approximately $2.5 billion in funding to support in ...
Nursing homes will receive $2.5 billion from CARES Act
Staff Report

The Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, is announcing $5 billion in funding from the next CARES Act-authorized nursing home Provider Relief Fund distribution.

Nevada Department of Transportation The enhancements run along U.S. Highway 95 between mile mar ...
NDOT awards $17 million contract for U.S. 95 work
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Tuesday awarded a $17.1 million construction contract to Road and Highway Builders LLC to improve a 32-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) This bipartisa ...
Ford urges Congress to add aid for senior fraud victims
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined more than 40 other attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation.

University of Nevada, Extension Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to h ...
Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Getty Images Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water fl ...
Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Getty Households can respond now by completing and mailing the paper questionnaire they receive ...
Census takers begin making home visits
Staff Report

Census takers in Nevada on Monday began tracking households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.