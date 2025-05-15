Trojan senior looks to continue career following graduation

After four years of dedication to the Pahrump Valley High School program, Andrew Zurn is heading to Taft College.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans senior Andrew Zurn slides in safely into third base against Moapa Valley in the 3A Southern Playoffs.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Andrew Zurn’s baseball career is nearly coming full circle.

Verbally committing earlier this week to continue his career at Taft College in Taft, Calif., the soon to-be-graduate will head back to play only a couple of hours from where he learned the game.

Zurn grew up playing ball outside of Corona. When he was 12 years old, his mother moved them to Las Vegas and shortly thereafter they relocated to Pahrump.

“The head coach actually approached Coach Roy asking about recruiting me. He came out during regionals and talked to me and a few other players,” Zurn said. “He and I were talking throughout the week and I felt it was the right fit for me that will give me a great opportunity for my future.”

In the 2025 season, Zurn was nothing short of a treat to watch.

The departing senior raked at the plate, finishing the season with a .376 batting average. Zurn also posted one of the best earned run averages in Nevada, holding opposing teams to a 2.28 ERA.

When not on the mound, Zurn plays a sound first base and exuberates a very high baseball IQ in situational defense. Zurn finished the season with a .961 fielding percentage, rarely commiting an error in the field.

“This season meant everything to me. It was all I worked for. From learning as a freshman from former teammates, I was now a senior and one of the leaders of our team,” Zurn said. “We had a great group of boys and we played our hearts out. We gave it our all but ultimately came up just short. With that being said, it was still an amazing season and I couldn’t be any more thankful for it and everyone that was a part of it.”

In his time at Taft College, Zurn anticipates playing more of a position player role but plans on giving pitching a go, as well.

“I might be able to give it a run and prove myself at pitching,” Zurn said.

