Truck hauling gravel spills load on Nevada Highway 160

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Southbound traffic along Nevada Highway 160 was down to one lane after the driver of a gravel truck spilled some of its load Monday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said the incident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m.

“It was reported that a gravel truck made a left turn off of Basin Avenue to go southbound on Highway 160,” McNeal noted. “It appeared that the driver turned too fast and some of its load spilled out. We don’t know which truck it was. The company was running about seven to eight trucks, coming and going. Officials from the concrete company did come down here to clean it up. The actual truck is yet to be identified at this point. Aside from the spilled load there was no damage or injuries.”

