Turkey and tradition shine at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to come together and share their gratitude for life’s many blessings and here in the Pahrump Valley, no one had to spend this special holiday alone.

Continuing a tradition that goes back to the early 2000s, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force made sure that anyone who wanted to enjoy a hot holiday meal amid a festive atmosphere was able to do so, free of charge. Hundreds accepted the invitation, filling the NyE Communities Coalition with the sight and sounds of happy diners digging into a turkey feast, leaving event organizers absolutely thrilled with the results of this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

“Thanksgiving was one of the best that we have had!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright-Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times once all of the deliciousness had been gobbled up. “We had a great turnout and served 750 meals. We were serving from 11 a.m. all the way up until 2 p.m. and had lots of wonderful volunteers that came out to help.”

For the 2025 Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Pahrump Holiday Task Force member Nichole Walters took on the role of lead volunteer coordinator and she, too, was delighted by the army of volunteers who took time out of their Thanksgiving Day to participate.

“What an amazing day and turnout!” Walters raved afterward. “Thank you, Pahrump, for showing up for the community.”

There were so many volunteers this time around that for the first time ever, attendees did not have to go to the buffet and wait in line themselves. Instead, the volunteers were able to dish up all of tasty eats and deliver plates directly to diners’ tables.

“We were able to serve every person who walked in the door,” Walters added. “A real restaurant experience, thanks to everyone that showed up.”

The meal consisted of all of the traditional Thanksgiving fare, including roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, cranberries, rolls and a selection of pies such as apple, pumpkin and pecan. And while the food itself was definitely a crowd-pleaser, it wasn’t the only highlight of the event. Bringing a touch of entertainment to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner was local Elvis impersonator Johnny V and another notable local, 13-year-old Avery Sampson, who sang at the event as well, while pastor Rusty Baeza offered a prayer to open the meal.

“We wish to thank our sponsors, Saddle West, Living Free Health and Fitness, Walmart, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the Nye County Sheriff’s office, JGS Spooktacular, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, Valley Electric Association, the NyE Communities Coalition, Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Advantage Storage, Silver Summit Health, Becky Holiday and Janet Wilson,” Wright-Smith was quick to add. “And a big thank you to Sheriff Joe McGill and his wife Tammy and all the wonderful volunteers who came out on both Wednesday and Thursday to help us. We can’t even express our thanks enough!”

Community Christmas Eve Dinner set

Now that Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is coming, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is readying for its next big community event, the Community Christmas Eve Dinner. This event is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Community Coalition and will offer residents and visitors a free holiday meal, along with the chance to see Santa Claus.

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner always includes a Community Coat Room as well, where anyone who needs something warm to wear this winter can find an assortment of items to chose from. To stock that room, however, donations are needed, so those who can are encouraged to donate cold-weather items like coats, jackets, scarved, socks, gloves and blankets at the following locations: Valley Electric Association; Sunflower Fashions; Denny's; and the Salvation Army.

"Thank you and Merry Christmas from the Pahrump Holiday Task Force!" the nonprofit enthused.