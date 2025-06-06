Two confirmed rabies cases in northern Nevada

Nevada Department of Agriculture Any bat, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately.

Two cases of rabies in bats have been confirmed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Animal Disease Laboratory.

Although the positive detections occurred in Big Brown bats in Carson City and Washoe County, bats are indigenous to all of Nevada. On average, the Animal Disease Laboratory confirms between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies annually.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease which can be spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal.

While rabies can occur in other wildlife species, bats are the primary source for transmission to humans and domestic animals, making it important to keep pets current on their vaccinations and preventing any contact with wildlife, especially during the bats’ increased activity during the months of May through October.

“Maintaining up-to-date rabies vaccinations for pets is extremely important this time of year,” said NDA State Veterinarian Peter Rolfe, DVM. “Vaccinating dogs and cats not only safeguards the health of these animals but also provides a vital layer of protection for their owners. Unvaccinated animals exposed to rabies face mandatory euthanasia, highlighting the necessity of consistent vaccination.”

Nevada state law mandates current rabies vaccination for dogs, cats and ferrets. Vaccinations are also available for certain species of livestock. Animal owners are urged to work with their veterinarians to establish and maintain a vaccination schedule for their animals.

Bats can enter and exit homes undetected. Any bat, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately. It is crucial that individuals contact their local animal control agency before attempting to pick up a bat.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” advised Dr. Rolfe.

The best ways to prevent rabies is by:

■ making sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines

■ keeping wildlife wild - stay away from wildlife for both human and animal safety

■ calling animal control to remove stray animals from your neighborhood

■ washing bites or scratches immediately with soap and water

■ seeking medical care shortly after potential exposures

To learn more about rabies and the proper steps to take in the case of a possible exposure, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/rabies.