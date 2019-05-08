Two detention center inmates face new charges, Nye authorities report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center inmate Morgan Burke, 25, of Pahrump, was found to have a spoon, a syringe, a lighter, pills, and a black substance later determined to be heroine in her person last month, according to authorities. Burke was re-booked into the detention center and charged with, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Two inmates housed at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump are facing new charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release on April 13, at approximately 9:39 p.m., detention center deputies observed inmate Charles Magpie hitting his head on the cell window multiple times.

As deputies approached the cell in an attempt to calm the inmate down, he allegedly kept yelling and ramming his head into his cell window while being verbally aggressive toward them.

“We immediately opened the cell door and attempted to gain control of his arms to stop him from hitting his head,” the release stated. “It was at this time he was actively resisting and attempting to fight, so he was taken to the ground so he could be placed in restraints.”

While on the ground, a deputy was attempting to place Magpie’s left arm behind his back so he could be placed in mechanical restraints, according to the charging document.

“It was at this time, I felt a sharp pain on my right forearm,” Deputy AJ Garcia said in a law enforcement written report. “When I looked down, I noticed Magpie was biting down on my arm with his teeth. I pulled my arm away and deputy Weaver gained control of Magpie’s head to keep him from attempting to bite again. I was able to gain control of Magpie’s arm placed behind his back to apply mechanical wrist restraints. After we gained control of the subject, it was at this time I stepped out of the cell and noticed my arm had a deep bite wound with small amounts of blood around the bite.”

Magpie was eventually re-booked and charged with battery by a prisoner, resisting a public official and battery on a protected person.

Garcia, meanwhile, was transported to Desert View Hospital for treatment at approximately 9:50 p.m.

On April 20, deputies at the detention center received information that drugs were possibly located in a female housing unit, according to a news release.

“A search of the entire unit was conducted, and each inmate was searched individually,” the release stated. “Inmate Morgan Burke, 25, of Pahrump, was found to have a spoon, a syringe, a lighter, pills, and a black substance later determined to be heroin on her person. Burke told deputies that she had intentionally smuggled all of the items into the facility when she was booked earlier that day.”

Burke, the release noted, was re-booked into the detention center and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

