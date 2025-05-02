Two flown to UMC Trauma after separate vehicle crashes

At least two people were transported to Desert View Hospital on Sunday morning following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Sunday morning, April 27.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Pahrump Fire crews responded to a utility truck fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 on Friday April 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The cause of the small fire is related to the vehicle's exhaust pipe. No injuries were reported according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Pahrump Fire crews responded to a utility truck fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 on Friday April 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The cause of the small fire is related to the vehicle's exhaust pipe. No injuries were reported according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

At least two people were transported to Desert View Hospital on Sunday morning following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Sunday morning, April 27.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the scene, where upon arrival, they found the scene as reported with no entrapment.

“Of the two injured persons, one of them met flight criteria, however, the airships were on other assignments,” Lewis said. “As a result, both patients were then transported to a local hospital, where further investigation revealed that one of the occupants who exited their vehicle after the first collision was struck by a third vehicle and suffered a possible leg fracture. The investigation is underway by NHP.”

One person flown to UMC trauma

Later on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bond Street for a reported vehicle crash just after 4 p.m.

“While crews were responding, they were notified of a reported quad accident in which a person had sustained significant injuries,” Lewis said. “Upon their arrival, they assessed the patient and determined that the patient warranted flight to trauma. Mercy Air was added to the assignment, where patient care was transferred at Air Base 21 and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma.”

Crews respond to vehicle fire

On Friday, April 25, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, they found a utility truck that was hauling a tiny house,” Lewis noted. “The rear of the utility body was on fire. The initial investigation revealed that the materials contained within the rear compartment were ignited by an improperly placed exhaust pipe. That fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported.”