News

Two flown to UMC Trauma after separate vehicle crashes

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Pahrump Fire crews responded to a utility truck fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 on Friday April 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The cause of the small fire is related to the vehicle's exhaust pipe. No injuries were reported according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Pahrump Fire crews responded to a utility truck fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 on Friday April 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The cause of the small fire is related to the vehicle's exhaust pipe. No injuries were reported according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
Pahrump Valley Times file Bank of America permanently closes its Pahrump branch at 750 S. Highw ...
Gas station proposed for vacant BofA site
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Painted lady butterflies will fill the air with the flut ...
Find beauty and peace at the annual Butterfly Release
Pahrump film festival plays at Great Basin
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Scott Williams, restoration project manager for the Amargosa ...
Environmental endeavors and proponents of the planet
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 2, 2025 - 5:32 am
 

At least two people were transported to Desert View Hospital on Sunday morning following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Sunday morning, April 27.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the scene, where upon arrival, they found the scene as reported with no entrapment.

“Of the two injured persons, one of them met flight criteria, however, the airships were on other assignments,” Lewis said. “As a result, both patients were then transported to a local hospital, where further investigation revealed that one of the occupants who exited their vehicle after the first collision was struck by a third vehicle and suffered a possible leg fracture. The investigation is underway by NHP.”

One person flown to UMC trauma

Later on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bond Street for a reported vehicle crash just after 4 p.m.

“While crews were responding, they were notified of a reported quad accident in which a person had sustained significant injuries,” Lewis said. “Upon their arrival, they assessed the patient and determined that the patient warranted flight to trauma. Mercy Air was added to the assignment, where patient care was transferred at Air Base 21 and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma.”

Crews respond to vehicle fire

On Friday, April 25, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire along the 3000 block of Highway 160 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, they found a utility truck that was hauling a tiny house,” Lewis noted. “The rear of the utility body was on fire. The initial investigation revealed that the materials contained within the rear compartment were ignited by an improperly placed exhaust pipe. That fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported.”

Pahrump Valley Times file Bank of America permanently closes its Pahrump branch at 750 S. Highw ...
Gas station proposed for vacant BofA site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Developers are aiming to demolish the old bank and rebuild the corner as a convenience store.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Painted lady butterflies will fill the air with the flut ...
Find beauty and peace at the annual Butterfly Release
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many, the delicate and beautiful butterfly carries special meaning and its symbolism of freedom, hope and transformation can be a source of tremendous comfort, particularly when facing life’s most difficult challenges.

Pahrump film festival plays at Great Basin
By Eric Coleman Special to Pahrump Valley Times

I left home Friday and embarked on a voyage to Great Basin College to catch the 19th Pahrump Film Festival, which ran April 25-27.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Joe McGill, left, presents a special life-saving certificat ...
Nye deputy receives life-saving recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s actions are being lauded after he saved the life of a drowning toddler.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A line of pack horses ride into the Alaskan wilderness, hea ...
The Clemens clan’s hunt in Alaska
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

We travel the world to see and experience interesting people or places. Some of those people, however, are in our own towns and communities. One of these is local Pahrump resident and businessman Ron Cross.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Dr. Tom Waters, a local community activist and past mem ...
A return to the Pahrump Town Board?
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At least one former Pahrump Town Board official believes that now is the time to push for re-instatement of a local town board form of government.