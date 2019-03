Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Two Pahrump Valley High School students were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle, high-impact collision in the student parking lot on Tuesday at approximately 7:41 a.m. Both late model vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one student to Desert View Hospital, while a second student was taken to the hospital by their parent following a high-impact collision in the student parking lot area just before classes commenced on Tuesday morning.

The vehicles, a late model silver Ford pickup, along with a white Jeep, sustained major damage. The extent of injuries sustained by both students is unknown.

No citations were issued.