Two separate knife-involved attacks occur days apart at Petrack Park

Charges in the two attacks included attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, Aug. 1, at approximately 3 p.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a fight at Petrack Park.

Several reporting parties claimed that a man attacked another male by the park’s bathrooms and fled.

One reporting party, who identified herself as a Nye County building and grounds employee, was currently following the suspect. The deputy contacted her at the scene, and she said the suspect was last seen running in a northwest direction.

The suspect was found hiding in the bushes behind some of the park’s buildings and the deputy noticed blood around minor injuries to his hand and face.

The victim was found near the park’s bathrooms with a large bump on the left side of his forehead. He also claimed his jaw felt dislocated.

According to an arrest report, multiple on-scene statements were taken from a woman, the victim, and the suspect.

The woman said in her statement that the suspect approached her aggressively and began yelling at her. She said during the verbal attack, the victim stepped in between them. She then saw the suspect punch the victim multiple times.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed the woman was not harmed during the altercation and suffered no injuries.

The victim’s statement closely matched that of the woman. In his statement, the victim says he noticed the suspect screaming at the woman, so he stepped in to get the man to leave.

The victim then claimed the suspect pulled out a knife and began hitting him with his other hand. He also said that he fell to the ground multiple times while being attacked. In his statement, the victim declared he wanted to press charges against the suspect.

The victim said he believed the suspect was going to stab him because of the way he was holding the knife. The victim was transported to Desert View Hospital for his injuries.

In the suspect’s statement, he claimed a small argument happened between himself and the woman, but he walked away from the altercation.

The suspect said that the victim approached him with a knife. He added that both men dropped their knives and handled the matter “like men.”

A hat identified as belonging to the suspect was found north of the bathrooms where the fight occurred. A knife was also found beside the hat.

The evidence and statements lined up to show that the suspect attacked the victim. The suspect was charged for assault with a deadly weapon and battery with substantial bodily harm.

Stabbing at Petrack Park

On Monday, Aug. 4 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the report of a stabbing at Petrack Park.

The reporting party claimed a homeless man had been stabbed and the suspect fled on a bicycle toward the nearby Albertsons shopping center.

Medics arrived on scene to find a victim with knife injuries on his right forearm and left shoulder. They informed the man that his lacerations would require stitches, but he declined medical attention, as well as transport to the hospital.

Deputies found the suspect at the ARCO gas station at 40 S. Hwy. 160. Sheriff McGill confirmed the suspect was apprehended within minutes.

According to an arrest report, deputies tried to interview the suspect, but he couldn’t speak any logical or complete sentences. The suspect was showing signs of being under the influence of narcotics.

The suspect denied consent to a blood test, then a judge granted a warrant for a blood draw. Blood was acquired at the Nye County Detention Center by medical staff.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com