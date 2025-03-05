Two-vehicle crash involved marked sheriff’s office unit, civilian vehicle

Deputy was attempting a U-turn at the time of the incident.

Nye County Sheriff's Office No injuries were reported following a collision involving a sheriff's office patrol unit and a civilian vehicle last week.

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a Nye County Sheriff’s Office unit and a civilian vehicle.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident occurred along West Charleston Park Avenue last week when the deputy was performing a routine neighborhood patrol in the area.

McGill noted that at the time, the deputy’s radar tracked another vehicle traveling eastbound on Charleston Park at a high rate of speed.

“The deputy turned on his emergency lights and pulled over onto the right shoulder of the roadway to make a U-turn in an effort to go after that speeding vehicle,” McGill said.

At about the same time, another vehicle traveling behind the deputy, attempted to pass the marked sheriff’s unit and subsequently struck the left front corner of the unit as the deputy was attempting to complete the U-turn, essentially trapping the deputy inside his patrol unit.

As a result, a Nevada State Police trooper was summoned to complete the initial investigation.

“After they conducted their investigation, they found no signs of impairment of the driver who caused the crash,” McGill said.

Further, McGill implored drivers to exercise increased caution, especially when traveling behind a marked law enforcement vehicle.

He emboldened his point by providing a similar hypothetical situation.

“Suppose the deputy was pulling over because there was a child running out from the shoulder chasing a ball?” McGill questioned. “Even if it’s a private citizen driving down a neighborhood street, and they come to a stop in the travel lanes, it’s incumbent for the driver behind them to exercise due caution and slow down or even stop to avoid a collision, rather than trying to pass the car in front.”

Following the initial investigation, McGill said the driver who caused the crash was cited for alleged failure to decrease speed and use due care.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.