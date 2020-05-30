U.S. 95 closing for repairs in Nye, Esmeralda counties

The Nevada Department of Transportation is temporarily closing U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions from 6 a.m. June 3, through 4 p.m. June 17 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a closure needed for $2.43 million in federally funded emergency repairs.

Nevada Department of Transportation Cracks in the pavement show some of the damage caused to U.S. Route 95 by a May 15 earthquake centered 20 miles southeast of Mina.

Nevada Department of Transportation Crews make emergency repairs to U.S. 95 after a May 20 earthquake. More substantial repairs paid for by federal emergency funds will force the closure of a stretch of highway in Nye and Esmeralda counties.

The repairs will be U.S. 95 between Mile Markers 88.7 and 90 and Mile Marker 95 in Esmeralda County, as well as Mile Marker 2 in Mineral County. Road & Highway Builders is the general contractor.

The highway suffered damage following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred May 15, approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina. Department maintenance crews, as a temporary fix, shaved down cracked roadway surfaces with up to 3-inch gaps along a half-mile-long section of U.S. Highway 95 located roughly 6 miles north of Coaldale.

The largest repairs entailed a 9-foot-wide full depth pavement makeover and a 40-foot-wide patch across the highway. The highway subsequently reopened the same day.

Motorists, meanwhile, will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays, as road work gets underway. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.