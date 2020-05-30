72°F
U.S. 95 closing for repairs in Nye, Esmeralda counties

Staff Report
May 30, 2020 - 9:36 am
 
Updated May 30, 2020 - 9:44 am

The Nevada Department of Transportation is temporarily closing U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions from 6 a.m. June 3, through 4 p.m. June 17 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a closure needed for $2.43 million in federally funded emergency repairs.

The repairs will be U.S. 95 between Mile Markers 88.7 and 90 and Mile Marker 95 in Esmeralda County, as well as Mile Marker 2 in Mineral County. Road & Highway Builders is the general contractor.

The highway suffered damage following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred May 15, approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina. Department maintenance crews, as a temporary fix, shaved down cracked roadway surfaces with up to 3-inch gaps along a half-mile-long section of U.S. Highway 95 located roughly 6 miles north of Coaldale.

The largest repairs entailed a 9-foot-wide full depth pavement makeover and a 40-foot-wide patch across the highway. The highway subsequently reopened the same day.

Motorists, meanwhile, will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays, as road work gets underway. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Supreme Court rejects California church’s challenge
Supreme Court rejects California church’s challenge
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Chief Justice John Roberts again was the deciding vote Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a California church’s attempt to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions on in-person religious services.

Golden Casino Group
Golden announces Pahrump properties will reopen June 4
dBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment, Inc., announced Friday that Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first U.S. nuclear test explosion since 1992 in a move that would have far-reaching consequences for relations with other nuclear powers and reverse a decades-long moratorium on such actions, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews battled a fierce multi-structure fire al ...
Fire destroys several structures, vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were met with explosions and red hot embers raining down upon them as they battled a destructive multi-structure fire on Tuesday evening, May 26th.

Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

