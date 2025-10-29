U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit LV on the way to DC

Tuesday is your chance to see The Peoples’ Tree in LV as it travels across the country on a Whistlestop Tour.

The U.S. Forest Service team builds up the protective structure to cradle Silver Belle on the trailer. (U.S. Forest Service)

Silver Belle is 53 feet tall with a trunk diameter of 20 inches. She was harvested on Oct. 24 and is beginning her journey across America to the U.S. Capitol with stops in 9 states. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Pahrump Valley Times has brought continuing coverage of the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and now is your chance to see The Peoples’ Tree in LV.

‘Silver Belle,’ a 53-foot red fir tree, was harvested on Friday, October 24, from the Carson Ranger District in northern Nevada to represent our state at the 2025 holiday display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building. This is the first time in the history of this tradition that the tree will come from Nevada.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, along with the U.S. Forest Service and nonprofit partner Society of American Foresters announced that following the harvest the tree will begin its 20-day Whistlestop Tour by visiting five Nevada communities before continuing on its way to the Capitol with stops in 8 other states.

These events highlight the reverence and legacy of Nevada’s landscapes, our close-knit communities and our patriotic and persevering spirit.

Silver Belle will make her public debut at the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday, Nov. 1. From there, she travels to Lovelock and Elko. On Monday, the tree stops in Ely and on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the red fir will visit Las Vegas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Las Vegas Civic Center located at 100 E. Clark Ave. in Las Vegas.

Diamond Sponsor Kenworth Truck Co. is collaborating with the Vegas Chamber to make this local stop possible.

Silver Sponsor J.J. Keller &Associates Inc.’s Permit Team will “guide the tree and truck through 10 states and 14 Whistlestop appearances,” said Mark Siebenaller, vice president of service operations, in a press release shortly after the harvest. “We’re proud to help ensure safe transport of this national symbol.”

Special construction on the Kenworth Truck and Hale Trailer Brake &Wheel will keep Silver Belle safe while all Americans cheer her on this journey. “The U.S. Forest Service will build up walls around the tree using plywood and lumber, incorporating approximately 20 feet of viewing windows, and place banners on the walls. This protects the tree as it travels across the country and allows the nation to see the top 20 feet of the tree through the plexiglass windows,” explained Cheva Gabor, Nevada Liaison for the U.S. Forest Service.

Nonprofit partner Sierra Forever (formerly the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association) will manage educational merchandise sales at each stop on the tour. This facilitates educational and community outreach as the tree garners patriotic support along the route to the Capitol.

Duncan Leao, Capitol Christmas Tree Project Lead with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, describes the preparation for the tree’s trip. “Our law enforcement team and our logistics team are coordinating with local communities and local law enforcement. The tree will be professionally escorted to ensure its safety along the highways and we’ll park the tree and trailer in a secure location and with our team.”

Here is your chance to get up close for selfies near the 20 ft. viewing area of the secure transportation trailer. Nevada-themed merchandise will detail the beauty of Nevada’s majestic landscape, highlighting this patriotic holiday celebration of the “Spirit of the Silver State.” Sign the commemorative banner and send Silver Belle on her way from NV to DC.

Jessica Sterling is editor of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Whistlestops

■ Sat. Nov. 1 – Nevada Day Parade in Carson City

■ Sun. Nov. 2 – Lovelock & Elko, NV

■ Mon. Nov. 3 – Ely, NV

■ Tue. Nov. 4 – Las Vegas, NV

■ Fri. Nov. 7 – Flagstaff, AZ

■ Sat. Nov. 8 – Albuquerque, NM

■ Sun. Nov. 9 – Amarillo, TX

■ Mon. Nov. 10 – Oklahoma City, OK

■ Tue. Nov. 11 – Lenexa, KS

■ Wed. Nov. 12 – St. Louis, MO

■ Fri. Nov. 14 – Paducah, KY

■ Sat. Nov. 15 – Lexington, KY

■ Thu. Nov. 20 – Joint Base Andrews, MD