Unbuildable “zombie lots” a horror for many

The Private Well Owners' next meeting will include a presentation on "Zombie Lots 101" and residents are welcome to attend on July 2 at the Pahrump Valley Museum. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Frustrated Pahrump property owners are now learning that the small parcels of land they purchased in certain areas of town are currently unbuildable due to a lack of utility services, services that would come at an exorbitant price to install. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Picture purchasing a piece of vacant land and years later coming to the realization that the land is actually unbuildable. For thousands of property owners in Pahrump, this isn’t just a nightmare, it’s a reality they are now facing, leading to the formation of the Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group.

“People think they can build on their land – but in Pahrump, that’s not the reality,” stated a representative from the newly formed, informal coalition of local residents. “The county gives no viable path for most landowners to use their land for even the simplest housing. That’s why a grassroots effort is now underway — landowners who pay taxes on their property are joining together to demand the right to use it. Together, they are urging the county to honor the intent of the law, not enforce it based on their own bias.”

Commonly referred to as “zombie lots,” a majority of the parcels of land at issue were sold by Preferred Equities Corporation starting in the 1970s. Some have either been sold to new owners or generationally transferred and many were bought as a retirement retreat. However, they are too small to allow for a domestic well or septic system and are located in areas where there is no utility service, leaving their owners with little more than dust and dreams.

The Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group is lobbying Nye County officials for changes in the local zoning regulations, with members speaking out at the last several Nye County Commission meetings and urging a solution.

“Thousands of small-lot landowners in Nye County are discovering that the land they legally own cannot be developed — not even with a modest tiny home — due to outdated zoning laws and a county government unwilling to implement meaningful change,” the group asserted in a news release on June 26. “Many of these parcels — often called ‘zombie lots’ — are located in areas with no access to water, sewer or other basic infrastructure. And for thousands of them, such utilities may never be extended. Yet, property owners are still expected to pay taxes on these unusable lots, with no viable legal path to develop or occupy them, which violates their right to possess and use their own land.”

The Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group is pushing for revision of the zoning for their lots, arguing that “tiny home” zoning could be a path forward.

“In 2023, the Nevada Legislature passed SB150, a law designed to increase affordable housing options by requiring rural counties to adopt at least one zoning ordinance that permits tiny homes — whether as accessory dwelling units, single-family residences or within tiny house parks. Nye County, however, opted for the most restrictive interpretation: allowing tiny homes only in designated tiny house parks, which are typically commercial in nature and inaccessible to most individual landowners,” the news release states.

When reached for comment on the Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group’s statements, Nye County has taken a stance of “buyer beware.”

“The owners had an obligation to do their due diligence to determine the type of developments that could be put on these lots that were platted by a previous owner,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly responded, noting that anyone with a large parcel can subdivide it and create such platted maps. “They are unbuildable only because the property owners failed to research health standards imposed by state law that require proper separation between a septic tank and a well.

“These properties could be developed by putting in a septic tank and connecting to a utility water line or getting sewer/water service through a utility. These properties, however, are outside the service area of any utility, which is what effectively limits the ability to have a residence on these lots,” Knightly continued. “The county has no control over the service areas of a utility… The buyers of these parcels need to look to the seller if any misrepresentations have been made to induce a sale.”

Furthermore, Knightly stated that a zone change to tiny home lots would not, in fact, solve the problem.

“The issue of tiny homes and ‘zombie lots’ are not connected in any way,” Knightly explained. “The county played no role in the issues with developing these properties. Zoning these parcels to allow for tiny homes does not provide any solution for the owners of these lots.”

Next week, the Private Well Owners Association will be hosting a presentation by one of the leading voices behind Pahrump Vacant Landowners Group, Patricia Robb.

“Learn more about the unusable parcels of Pahrump when local resident and land-use advocate Patricia Robb presents ‘Zombie Lots 101’ during the Private Well Owners Association meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2. This meeting is free and open to the public,” Private Well Owners announced. “Robb, a land investor and former licensed Realtor, will explain how zombie lots occur due to restrictive zoning practices and lack of utilities. She recently urged Nye County commissioners and the Nye County Planning Dept. to rectify the local zoning issues surrounding zombie lots.”

The Private Well Owners meeting, “Zombie Lots 101” presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on July 2 at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

For more information on the landowners group email PahrumpVacantLandOwners@gmail.com

