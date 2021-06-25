Unidentified Aerial Phenomena report released

A preliminary report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena was released on Friday.

A preliminary report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena was released on Friday.

The report was submitted to Congress and relays the progress the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has made in understanding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Prelimary Assessment UAP 20210625 by Pahrump Valley Times on Scribd