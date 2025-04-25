Unidentified man booked in jail as ‘no name’

After a bit of keen detective work, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the arrest of a man allegedly possessing a fictitious license plate, no proof of insurance and making false statements to obstruct an investigation.

The only problem was that deputies, at the time, could not identify the suspect.

The incident, according to an arrest report, occurred on April 8, just after 7 p.m., along Highway 160 at Bell Vista Avenue when Deputy Sedrick Sweet was traveling southbound on Highway 160 in a marked sheriff’s vehicle just south of Bell Vista Avenue when he observed a white Dodge Neon traveling at a slow rate of speed with its emergency hazard lights flashing.

“Based on my experience as a patrol deputy, I noticed what appeared to be a fictitious Nevada temporary placard,” Sweet stated in the report.

Traffic stop

At that point, Sweet immediately activated his emergency lights and siren, where he conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

“Upon contact, I attempted to explain the reason for the traffic stop to the driver, who was identified as a Hispanic male adult,” Sweet said. “Nye County dispatch later confirmed that the Nevada temporary placard returned to a 2015 Mercedes Benz and did not belong on a Dodge Neon. The male, according to the report, stated that he did not speak much English and acted as if he didn’t understand anything I was saying to him. I had the driver step out of the vehicle, and requested Deputy Deon Ford to respond to my location, to translate and assist with the traffic stop.”

Various forms of identification

Upon Ford’s arrival, the driver provided a California driver’s license with his name and photo.

“A records check via Nye County Dispatch, returned to an individual out of Granada Hills, California, and not to the name provided by the male driver, who then provided the photograph of another alleged identifying document out of Mexico,” Sweet stated.

Fessing up

The report stated that the male suspect later admitted to Deputy Ford that he knew the temporary placard was fictitious and he did not have an actual valid driver’s license, and the California driver’s license he provided was fictitious as well.

“Due to not being able to identify the suspect, he was also charged and booked in as a John Doe at the Nye County Detention Center on his traffic violations,” Sweet said in the report.

At present, the suspect faces alleged charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without valid proof of insurance and displaying a fictitious registration on his vehicle.

Bail was set at $7,000.