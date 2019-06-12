87°F
Up to 3.64 magnitude earthquake near Esmeralda County

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
June 12, 2019 - 1:12 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2019 - 1:18 pm

An earthquake of preliminary 3.1 to 3.64 magnitude was recorded today about 10.5 miles southeast of the Esmeralda County community of Dyer.

No damage has been reported, the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The quake occurred about 11:16 a.m. about 10.5 miles north-northeast of Deep Springs Valley, California, which is near the Nevada line.

The Nevada Seismology Laboratory in Reno reported that the quake was registered at a prelimary 3.64 magnitude.

A report by the U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake at a preliminary 3.1 magnitude. The data had not been reviewed by a scientist.

