Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Think you’re funny? Ready to prove it? Audition with the Pahrump Theatre Company at Black Cow Coffee house Friday at 5 p.m. for the Desert Hats Sketch Comedy troupe. “This isn’t your average audition—your fate lies in the hands of the audience. If your jokes land and the crowd cheers, you’re in. If not… well, you’re out!” explains director Oliver Jones.

Jones continues, “This one-of-a-kind event is as unpredictable as it is hilarious. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love making people laugh, this is your chance to put your hat in the ring and become part of the only sketch comedy group in town. We don’t know exactly what will happen, but that’s the fun of it! Come prepared to perform, improvise, and most importantly, have a great time.” Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/ to get a flavor of the group. There is even a link there to audition. Email Jones at pahrumptheatre@gmail.com, or text him at 775- 253-2672 with questions.

Calling all Pahrump NCSO supporters, animal lovers, and bowlers. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office notification app on Dec. 24, 2024, “In the early morning hours of 12/22, NCSO K9 Deputy Smith had a fire at his home. K9 Zeus suffered some smoke inhalation but is expected to fully recover. Smith’s garage with personal vehicles inside was a total loss, as well as Zeus’ shed/kennel. Although there is insurance, that will never cover all the expenses. If anyone would like to assist, please contact the NCSO at 775 751-4255.”

The community response to date in the aftermath of this fire at Deputy Smith’s home has been very generous. Businesses and organizations and individuals have all pitched in, and K9 Zeus is back home. Deputy Smith and family were unharmed. The K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget Lanes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a fundraiser to support Deputy Smith and his faithful companion. Cost is $20 for three games. There will be a 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and … get this … photos with a K9!

The week promises several opportunities for side-by-side enthusiasts, classic and hot rod car lovers, and bikers to gather and cruise, along with live music for many different tastes. Don’t miss out. Filing your taxes can wait, can’t it?

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

■ Steak menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Auditions for Desert Hats Sketch Comedy troupe are scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Call 775-253-2672 or email pahrumptheatre@gmail.com for more information.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5 p.m.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ “Western Wear Show Off Night” at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Get your best western wear out of the closet for line dancing, live music, and DJ. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161. What are you going to wear?

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nye County Side-by-Side monthly ride meets at Lakeside Casino gas station at 5870 Homestead Rd. at 8:30 a.m., leaving at 9 a.m. Destination: Mountain Springs Saloon for lunch.

■ A Kids’ Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a valentine’s candy box. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Wire wrap jewelry project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 11 a.m. and lasts 2-3 or hours. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805. Reservations recommended.

■ Bike night at VFW Post #10054 from 6 to 9 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Hot Cocolin will perform Latin, Brazilian, oldies, soft rock, jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Stoner Rob and comedic guests at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. Karaoke afterward to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget bowling alley 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 for three games. 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and photos with a K9. 775-751-6500.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Nye County Cinderella fundraiser at the Moose Lodge from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a donation spaghetti dinner with dessert. Entertainment provided by adorable Nye County Cinderella Girls. Prize drawing with donations from local businesses, plus a 50/50 raffle drawing. 1100 Second St. 775-727-6577.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ “Pass the Canvas” paint event at the Wine Down Nevada. Tickets are $60 per person, and include all supplies, one beverage, plus small bites for all to share. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

■ Taco Tuesday at the VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no tap doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Entry fee is $32 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Nyespace has organized an Open Lab for February 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. This is a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages and experience levels. Experiment with their tools and equipment, including 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving, soldering irons, sewing machines with thread and fabric, heat press, die cutter, and more. Bring your own projects and hang out to knit, crochet, paint, or scrapbook. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20.

■ Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

