Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Charli Bruce/Nyespace Nyespace will host an Open Lab at the Nye Communities Coalition for all ages and experience levels to experiment with their tools and equipment.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no tap doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Entry fee is $32 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

Nyespace has organized an Open Lab for February 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. This is a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages and experience levels. Experiment with their tools and equipment, including 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving, soldering irons, sewing machines with thread and fabric, heat press, die cutter, and more. Bring your own projects and hang out to knit, crochet, paint, or scrapbook. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20.

Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com