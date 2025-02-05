61°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Charli Bruce/Nyespace Nyespace will host an Open Lab at the Nye Communities Coalition for all ages and experience levels to experiment with their tools and equipment.
Learn to engage with lawmakers
Local woman wins huge prize at the Pahrump Nugget
Pahrump couple is facing alleged domestic battery and child abuse charges
Letters to the Editor
February 5, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no tap doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. Entry fee is $32 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

Nyespace has organized an Open Lab for February 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. This is a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages and experience levels. Experiment with their tools and equipment, including 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving, soldering irons, sewing machines with thread and fabric, heat press, die cutter, and more. Bring your own projects and hang out to knit, crochet, paint, or scrapbook. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20.

Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

Learn to engage with lawmakers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Learn ‘How to Be an Effective Citizen Lobbyist’ at this free upcoming workshop.

Letters to the Editor

At a time when many print papers are stopping printing, our PVT is alive and well, thanks to its great staff and community support.

A fabulous night in black and white
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The chamber of commerce hosted its annual installation and awards gala this month.

Heidi Fleiss talks to PVT about LA wildfires
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“I grew up in the Hollywood Hills so I’m very familiar with wildfires because they always seem to be in the hills,” she said.

Have a tipsy time at the Shamrock Walk
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Get your tickets now for this popular ‘pub-crawl’ style event.

Get ready for some rodeo!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Jr. and High School Rodeo Club is hosting its annual event Feb. 14-16.