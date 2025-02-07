Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Sundance Ranch Adults and children are invited to come visit the Sundance Ranch for horse rides from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. They also offer sunset trail rides and a riding academy.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Next Fish Fry will be March 7. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West and his Waylon & Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country - all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Joey Vitale is live at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. He and his band play country/Americana with covers of Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and the Zac Brown Band, just to name a few. 775-751-6500.

■ Walking In Circles Father Daughter Duo performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy.160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between noon and 4 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Paint “Paris in Springtime” on canvas from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, all supplies and expert instruction provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no-tap doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $32 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 702-854-0197.

■ Hydrologist Andy Zdon, “The Water Guy,” discusses the springs of Shoshone, Tecopa, and the surrounding areas at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif. Thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Perception performs Cajun rock, country, blues, and smooth classic rock at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 702-854-0197.

■ Watch the big game beginning at 3:30 p.m. at your favorite watering hole, including Nevada Treasure, Dry Creek Saloon, The Hubb, Terrible’s Road House, Wild Side Tavern, VFW Post #10054, Artesian Cellars, Low Side Cigar Lounge, Pahrump Nugget Sportsbook, and Mountain Springs Saloon.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sunblock, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

■ Wire wrap jewelry project at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts 2-3 or hours. 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sip, swirl, and see your future. Leslie McQuade conducts “Wine Futures” at the Wine Down NV from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Personalized psychic readings with each glass; exclusive insights into your life’s next chapter. “Every glass of wine answers a different question.” No charge to participate, and wine ranges from $8 to $16 per glass. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

■ SUNDAY

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ THURSDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ FRIDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ SATURDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

I’m not sure who needs to read this, but I have a feeling it might be you. The Pahrump Tractor Supply is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. “This will be a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” says Mike Ostermiller, manager of the Pahrump Tractor Supply store. The event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. It will take place at 900 E. NV-372.

The competition will be fierce as students from grades five through 12 take to the McCullough Arena for the Pahrump Jr. High and High School Rodeo, an event that takes place as part of the Nevada State Rodeo Association’s annual circuit. The rodeo will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, when contestants will vie for supremacy in an array of events ranging from goat tying and team roping to steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and much more. Entry is free, but donations at the gate will be greatly appreciated. On W. Basin Ave, just west of Hwy. 160.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com