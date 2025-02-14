Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Nye County Water District proposed regulation aims to even the board for water users

Courtesy Lynn Peterson Listen to Lynn Peterson perform Saturday at the Wine Down from 2 - 4 p.m.

Melinda Galligan/Who's Dunes Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nights. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Today is Valentine’s Day, Friday the 14th. No pressure. LOL. Let’s explore our options, shall we?

Card? Check. It is highly advisable to provide evidence of your love, whether in the form of a homemade creation featuring your calligraphy attempt, or conversation hearts affixed, or a greeting card company purchase with spot-on sentiment.

Gift? Check. Go modest or flamboyant, depending on the traditions you and the love of your life have established. If yours is a new relationship, use common sense. You’re setting the bar for many years to come, hopefully.

Romantic meal? Check. Plan to cook/grill at home, emphasizing symbolic and favorite dishes. Add some flair with chocolate-dipped strawberries from the grocer, or tackle one of the artful desserts from the myriad cooking sites online. Alternately, find a local restaurant special which suits your budget. Stockman’s Steakhouse is offering Tomahawk ribeye dinners with all the trimmings for $165 per couple. Mia Ava East Coast Pizza has a 12-inch heart-shaped pizza (it’s truly heart shaped!) and large house salad to share for $21.

Finally, candy and flowers. Check. You’ll want to do one, or both. Even people with diabetes can enjoy sugar-free peanut butter cups, and even cat owners can display a bouquet outside of their feline’s reach. Finally, the tip of the day: avoid restaurant specials which include “dessert.” Nobody wants to wrap up a meal with gritty teeth.

It’s finally here! The Pahrump Tractor Supply is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. “This will be a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” says Mike Ostermiller, manager of the Pahrump Tractor Supply store. The event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. It will take place at 900 E. NV-372.

The competition will be fierce as students from grades five through 12 take to the McCullough Arena for the Pahrump Jr. High and High School Rodeo, an event that takes place as part of the Nevada State Rodeo Association’s annual circuit. The rodeo will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday when contestants will vie for supremacy in an array of events ranging from goat tying and team roping to steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and much more. Entry is free, but donations at the gate will be greatly appreciated. On W. Basin Avenue just west of Highway 160.

Limited services have returned to the Pahrump Community Library in the form of “curbside pick-up” on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For the duration of their remodeling, due to be completed in the spring, carts filled with returned books and new releases will be on display under the front entrance archway. Don’t forget to bring your library card.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

■ Special Valentine’s Day meal at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. $18 per person. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

■ Tractor Supply store invites you to the pet adoption event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet adorable animals, brought to you by Never Forgotten Animal Society. 900 E. Hwy. 372. 775-727-1500.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ PV junior high and high rodeo at McCullough Rodeo Arena begins at 9 a.m. On W. Basin Ave. just west of Highway 160.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar; you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Impromptu show car gathering in the parking lot of Walmart on Saturdays, beginning around 5 p.m. 300 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ PV junior high and high school rodeo at McCullough Arena begins at 8 a.m. On W. Basin Avenue, just west of Highway 160.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Neon Desert brings live ‘80s, ‘90s, pop, and upbeat music to The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

■ Presidents Day; county offices and courts, and Nye County schools are closed. There will be no regular residential or business deliveries from the post office. Your bankers are likely taking the day off, too.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sunblock, hat, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry round-table reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sip, swirl, and see your future. Leslie McQuade conducts “Wine Futures” at the Wine Down NV from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Personalized psychic readings with each glass; exclusive insights into your life’s next chapter. “Every glass of wine answers a different question.” No charge to participate, and wine ranges from $8 to $16 per glass. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SUNDAY

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7:00 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8:00 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Shenanigan’s, 8:00 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7:00 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6:00 p.m., 1401 S. NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6:00 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8:00 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7:00 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7:00 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8:00 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 9:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company is soliciting local artists to submit their original painting(s) or portfolio by February 22 for consideration in their Painter and Playwright Showcase event, to be held in the near future.Within this collaborative opportunity, your artwork will be brought to life in partnership with a playwright, transforming your painting into a poem, a two-person act, or even a monologue. This might be your chance to see your art inspire a dramatic stage performance.

Contact Christina Roman by February 22nd at pahrumptheatrecompany@gmail.com “Attention Christina.” Following acceptance, you will be provided with detailed information, including deadlines, requirements, meeting times and category assignment.

