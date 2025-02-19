Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7:00 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6:00 p.m., 1401 S. NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6:00 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7:00 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8:00 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7:00 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7:00 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8:00 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 9:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company is soliciting local artists to submit their original painting(s) or portfolio by February 22 for consideration in their Painter and Playwright Showcase event, to be held in the near future.Within this collaborative opportunity, your artwork will be brought to life in partnership with a playwright, transforming your painting into a poem, a two-person act, or even a monologue. This might be your chance to see your art inspire a dramatic stage performance.

Contact Christina Roman by February 22nd at pahrumptheatrecompany@gmail.com “Attention Christina.” Following acceptance, you will be provided with detailed information, including deadlines, requirements, meeting times and category assignment.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com