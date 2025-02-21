Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Facebook via Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages Join Judy Jenkins Wolfe painting this cup of love on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages. Call 775-751-7805 to reserve your place.

Black Cow Coffee House Group guitar lessons are held every Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House, located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

Theater, fine crafting sessions, and of course live entertainment color our week here in P-Town.

This Friday and Saturday will be your last chance to catch the Robert Harling play “Steel Magnolias” as portrayed by Trojan Theatre thespians at Pahrump Valley High School. Watch six women portraying staff and customers in a small-town beauty parlor in Louisiana through four scenes spanning three years. Get tickets at https://cur8.com/. In the first search layer on the site, type in PVHS. Adults $15, students and seniors $10. Performances begin at 6 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Mystery Murder Dinner Theatre fundraiser presented by and benefiting Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump is definitely on for Tuesday, February 25th. While advance tickets and scripts are no longer available, tickets will be available at the door at Pahrump Nugget at $40 per person. All patrons will be able to participate at intermission and at the conclusion by examining clues and questioning the characters to solve “who done it.” Nosh on Jimmy John’s cuisine, have a great fun evening, and help save some Pahrump fur babies in the process.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

■ Fish Fry dinner at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. $18 per person. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West and his Waylon and Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ The Trojan Theatre presents Robert Harling’s play “Steel Magnolias” at Pahrump Valley High School. Get tickets at https://cur8.com/. In the first search layer on the site, type in PVHS. Adults $15, students and seniors $10. Performance begins at 6 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Walt and Pam perform an evening of music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Rick Scanlon performs classic rock, alternative, and country from the ‘60s to present at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Makerthon Drop In event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Projects include multilayer wood art, bracelet bar, earring bar, and Lego zone. $5 donation suggested to support material costs. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Elvis Presley and Dean Martin impersonators croon their signature pop and jazz at the Pahrump Senior Center spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door at $25 per person. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, alternative, country - all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Impromptu show car gathering in the parking lot of Walmart on Saturdays, beginning around 5 p.m. 300 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Cash Sax and Country Mike deliver a soulful blend of blues, jazz, and folk music at Black Cow Coffee House beginning at 5:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ The Trojan Theatre presents Robert Harling’s play “Steel Magnolias” at Pahrump Valley High School. Get tickets at https://cur8.com/. In the first search layer on the site, type in PVHS. Adults $15, students and seniors $10. Performance begins at 6 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Radio Mayhem performs songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

A ■ venue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ “Whole Latte Love” painting project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Judy Jenkins Wolfe. $35 per person includes all supplies needed. It starts at 11 a.m. and lasts 2-3 or hours. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805. Reservations recommended.

■ Duncan Faure, of the iconic bands Rabbitt and the Bay City Rollers, performs upbeat rock music as vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Classic car meet at Pahrump VFW Post #10054 from 4 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

■ Wire wrap jewelry project at Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages, presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 1 p.m. and lasts 2-3 hours. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805. Reservations recommended.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Mardi Gras Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino from 6 to 9 p.m. Catering by Jimmy John’s; proceeds from this fundraiser go to Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump. Valeri will answer any questions you may have via email at vaiori@yahoo.com. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Tickets are going fast for the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley annual Mardi Gras Gala at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 1. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a live auction, dessert dash, a silent auction, Purse-a-palooza (think cute purses with very nice gifts tucked inside!), and 50/50 raffle tickets. Tickets are $75 per person, or $135 per couple. For more information contact Nancy Davis at SIPVPresident@gmail.com or call 702-289-6425.

■ Let the chili games begin! Chili Cook-off Festival runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff. More details as they develop.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com