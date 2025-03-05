Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 for the membership fee. Weekly play for $11 thereafter. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Choose your time to shine.

SUNDAY

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FRIDAY

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Wild Side Tavern 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The 8th Annual Veterans Extravaganza happens Friday, March 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center. This is a veteran information and benefits outlet with 40+ vendors, free lunch, and raffles. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting an 8- and 9-pin no tap singles tournament on Saturday, March 8 at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Support our Nye County Search & Rescue by attending the donation dinner on March 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Spaghetti dinner with sides, and lots of raffle prizes. Contact Southernnyecountysar@gmail.com with any questions, or to donate raffle prizes. 2220 E. Basin Ave.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com