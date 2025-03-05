Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
What’s planned this week in Pahrump
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5
■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.
■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.
■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 for the membership fee. Weekly play for $11 thereafter. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.
■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.
■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
THURSDAY, MARCH 6
■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.
■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.
■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
KARAOKE
Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Choose your time to shine.
SUNDAY
Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
MONDAY
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.
Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.
TUESDAY
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
WEDNESDAY
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.
THURSDAY
Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
FRIDAY
Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg
The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
SATURDAY
Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372
Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg
Wild Side Tavern 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
FUTURE PLANNING
■ The 8th Annual Veterans Extravaganza happens Friday, March 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center. This is a veteran information and benefits outlet with 40+ vendors, free lunch, and raffles. 150 N. Hwy. 160.
■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting an 8- and 9-pin no tap singles tournament on Saturday, March 8 at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.
■ Support our Nye County Search & Rescue by attending the donation dinner on March 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Spaghetti dinner with sides, and lots of raffle prizes. Contact Southernnyecountysar@gmail.com with any questions, or to donate raffle prizes. 2220 E. Basin Ave.
