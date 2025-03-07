Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Indulge your inner bookworm with Curbside Pickup at the Pahrump Community Library

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Veterans Extravaganza will take place March 7 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, where 40-plus vendors will come together for a day of information disbursement and veteran interaction.

The 8th Annual Veterans Extravaganza, a veteran information and benefits outlet with 40+ vendors, is set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center. Representatives from the Pahrump VA Clinic will be there, along with reps from Vets Helping Vets, Suicide Prevention, VA Benefit Hospital, Sassy Trainer, DAV Auxiliary Unit 15, VASHNS, Alpha Stim, NV State Welfare, VETrans, and Quilts of Valor. Event organizers remind us that “Veterans signed a ‘blank check’ by their willingness to sacrifice their lives in order to serve our nation. This is our way of ensuring that they have the opportunity to learn about and receive benefits that they have already earned.” There will be free raffles, and a free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Certified service animals are welcome. The Bob Ruud Center is located at the intersection of Hwy. 160 and Basin.

Now here’s a fundraising opportunity with a twist (and a toproll and a pin). Dry Creek Saloon invites the men with the strongest arms in Pahrump to an arm-wrestling competition and fundraising for a Local Charity Challenge. Arm-wrestling contest at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 9 p.m. this Saturday, March 8. Sign up in person or by calling 775-505-5161 by Friday, March 7. Wrestlers pay a $5 entry fee, and the winner collects all. According to the Dry Creek Facebook page, “If the winner donates their winnings to a local charity, Ria Jean Schumacher will match the winnings for the local charity as well!” Dry Creek Saloon is located at 1330 E. Fifth St.

Let’s hear it for Spaghetti Sunday! Support our Nye County Search and Rescue by attending the donation dinner on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Spaghetti dinner with sides, and lots of raffle prizes. Contact Southernnyecountysar@gmail.com with any questions, or to donate raffle prizes. 2220 E. Basin Ave.

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

■ The 8th Annual Veterans Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Future Lenten Fish Fry dates are set for all Fridays of March, plus April 4th and 11th. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West and his Waylon & Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 to 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump Senior Center, sponsored by Ms. Senior Golden Years. Live music with Lynn Peterson, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6:00 p.m. 1731 NV-160, 775-600-7144.

■ Country artist Ray Ligon plays guitar and tells “stories behind the songs” at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Live music with band the B-Side Band at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Motown DJ night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Dress in the Motown theme for your chance to win $100 cash prize.1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting an 8- and 9-pin no tap singles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Nyespace Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 702-854-0197.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Tabby’s Trivia Time at VFW Post #10054 begins at 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ DEZ 80’s performs live 80’s rock and pop music at Rhinestones Country Bar from 6 p.m. “to late.” No cover; dressing up highly encouraged. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

■ Arm-wrestling contest at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 9 p.m. Wrestlers pay a $5 entry fee, and the winner collects all. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SUNDAY, MARCH 9

■ Set any manual clocks forward one hour. Daylight savings time starts today, and ends Sunday, November 2.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 702-854-0197.

■ Support our Nye County Search and Rescue by attending the donation dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Spaghetti dinner with sides, and lots of raffle prizes. Contact Southernnyecountysar@gmail.com with any questions. 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Singer, musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MARCH 10

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sunblock, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Paint a Pot at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. $15 covers gardening pot and painting materials. Reservations required. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

■ Leslie McQuade conducts “Wine Futures” at the Wine Down NV from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Personalized psychic readings with each glass purchased. “Every glass of wine answers a different question.” No charge to participate, and wine ranges from $8 to $16 per glass. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

■Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 for the membership fee. Weekly play for $11 thereafter. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■Jordan World Circus at McCullough Rodeo Arena. Box office opens one hour before the two-hour show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Adults $20, children ages 3 to 12 $10. Tickets available online or at the box office. For more information, consult https://jordancircus.com/, or call 941-870-7444. 150 N. Hwy. 160

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

■Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba‘s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Choose your time to shine.

SUNDAY

• Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

SATURDAY

• Rhinestones Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Calling all actors. Join the Pahrump Theatre Company for open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, an enchanting comedy of love, mischief, and magic. No experience necessary, just come prepared to read, move, and have fun. Text 775-469-2072 or email pahrumptheatre@gmail.com for an application form and to reserve an audition time.

Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. March 15 and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Blooms and Bottle.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

Dawg House Rescuers Bowling Tournament is set for Saturday, March 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $25 per adult, and $15 for ages 8 to 17. Ages 7 and under play free with a paying adult. Includes two games and shoe rental. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

Only two more weekends to prep your fine ride for the Pahrump Chili Cook-off Car Show on Sunday, March 23. “We have added in more categories and fun for our spectators and competitors! We can’t wait to see what variety of cars show up this time!” Categories include best in show, most miles, low rider, muscle, classic, and new gen. Complete the application at https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/applications and email it per instructions to receive a payment link to complete your registration.

Let those chili games begin! Pahrump Chili Cook-off Festival 2025 runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff converge on the valley for three days. Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications.

The annual 20-hour karaoke marathon at The Hubb begins Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m., through Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Pre-register for the Karaoke Endurance Challenge 2025 early and save on the fee. 775-764-1299.

