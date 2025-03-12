Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 for the membership fee. Weekly play for $11 thereafter. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Jordan World Circus at McCullough Rodeo Arena. Box office opens one hour before the two-hour show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Adults $20, children ages 3 to 12 $10. Tickets available online or at the box office. For more information, consult https://jordancircus.com/, or call 941-870-7444. 150 N. Hwy. 160

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba‘s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. March 15 and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Blooms and Bottle.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Dawg House Rescuers Bowling Tournament is set for Saturday, March 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $25 per adult, and $15 for ages 8 to 17. Ages 7 and under play free with a paying adult. Includes two games and shoe rental. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

KARAOKE

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

SATURDAY

■ Rhinestones Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Calling all actors. Join the Pahrump Theatre Company for open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, an enchanting comedy of love, mischief, and magic.

No experience necessary, just come prepared to read, move, and have fun. Text 775-469-2072 or email pahrumptheatre@gmail.com for an application form and to reserve an audition time.

