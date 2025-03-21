Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live music by Perception opens the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Petrack Park stage area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A live performance by Danny Pillman and the Mission Men will be featured at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival.

Nothing going on this weekend … KIDDING! The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off has been on our calendars for months, and it finally happens this weekend. This is the first Pahrump outdoor gathering of the 2025 season, and general admission at the venue, Petrack Park, is free. Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy the spring weather, wandering about the festival grounds for three whole days, mingling with neighbors and out-of-town guests and their kiddos and pets in the midst of numerous vendor booths providing food, information, and unique treasures for sale. The carnival rides are operational all three days, with varying start times until the day’s close, and carnival wristbands cost $30 per person per day for unlimited access if purchased in advance at pahrumpchilicookoff.com. The Chili Cook-Off coordinators have arranged contests for adults and for children on all days at this festival in the general admission area of the park. Live bands and DJ Soundz music will emanate from the stage area, featuring local bands Perception, Danny Pillman and the Mission Men, Jukebox Trio Band, and Sweet Home Alabama Unplugged. New this year is the Improv/Comedy Show on Saturday night coordinated by the Pahrump Theatre Company. Oh, and did I mention chili? ICS Nevada State and Silver State Chili Competition sampling is available Saturday and Sunday. You be the judge! Twenty professional contestants will each have simmering batches of their finest chili available for you to taste. Sampling tickets cost $1 per sample, or $10 for 12 samples, or $20 for unlimited sampling (so you can go back for a second sample of your top choices before you cast your ballot). Classic cars and motorcycles have been polished and prepped by their owners for the car show on Sunday, which begins at 10 a.m. that day. The winners in each category will be announced at 3 p.m. The entire festival is a fundraiser to benefit two worthy beneficiaries: The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. To reiterate, general admission is free. It just doesn’t get more budget-friendly than that.

Seasoned Pahrumpians have each developed their own strategies and best practices for enjoying three-day festivals at Petrack Park, located at Highway 160 and Basin Ave. Every individual and couple and family has different needs, budgets, schedules, and desires. Share yours with your friends and neighbors, particularly those new to Pahrump. Me? I don’t freak out about parking, and choose the closest space available near the Ruud Community Center and fire station where the Nye County Sheriff’s Department Auxiliary volunteers direct me. I plan to walk – a LOT, because it’s so fun. Wear footgear appropriate for grass. I bring my friendly dog on his leash for a few hours on Saturday afternoon for the general admission outdoor party, and drive him back home so I can return unencumbered on Saturday night. I would never plan to bring a pet into the carnival ride area. I bring some cash, but count on most vendors to accept my debit card. I don’t plan meals at home, because there is so much delicious food and chili to be had, and I want to support the culinary vendors and organizations who have set up their portable shops. I bring a cooler with water and beverages, but keep it in my car in case I hit my budget limit. Once again, I like to patronize the vendors who have water, soft drinks, and adult beverages for sale. Coolers are allowed in the park; all you need to do is carry it from your car, and figure out a strategy to avoid carrying it all over the place. Many families bring a picnic cooler, and spread a blanket with folding chairs to stake out their small spot for a few hours. If I had children, I would bring outdoor games (footballs, balls and mitts, bubbles, jump ropes, books, playing cards, etc.) to keep them occupied and entertained. The bands and the DJ keep families dancing in the stage area throughout the entire festival time. The carnival ride area is separated for paying customers, and it is super fun people watching the families and teens over the corral gates. They’re just having so much fun! There is some shade in the park, but wear sunscreen because, well, desert.

Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications. Don’t miss the kids’ drag car races at noon on Saturday!

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Future Lenten Fish Fry dates are set for March 28, plus April 4th and 11th. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chili Cook-off Festival at Petrack Park, 4 to 11 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Reuben dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Dean West and his Waylon & Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ The Perfect Fit, local husband and wife acoustic duo, performs favorite musical memories from the ’50s through the ’80s at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Grease Lightnin’ dance party and costume contest at Dry Creek Saloon from 8 p.m. to the wee hours. The contest for best group of three or more dressed in theme from Grease begins at 11 p.m., and the winners walk away with $200. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pooch Adoption Event at VFW Post 10054 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Chili Cook-off Festival at Petrack Park, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Guitarist Jeff Duncan One Man Show performs live rock music at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Vehicle registration for the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Car Show starts at 9 a.m. All cars and motorcycles must be parked no later than 10 a.m., and remain until 3 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Adult grass volleyball at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, field #2 begins at 10 a.m. Free event; fun, fair, yet competitive matches. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Chili Cook-off Festival open to the public at Petrack Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ On The Fly performs classic and modern rock from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday Kids Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon hosted by Tim Warembourg from 1 to 4 p.m. For aspiring young singers, poets, and comedians. Finalists’ contest to be held on May 18. 1330 Fifth St. Register your child by calling 775-505-5161.

■ Sunday open jam session with at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ JD’s One Man Show, playing classic rock, country and pop on acoustic guitar at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MARCH 24

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Paint a bathroom trash can at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 6 p.m. $15 covers all supplies and materials. Reservations required. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sip, swirl, and see your future. Leslie McQuade conducts “Wine Fortunes” at the Wine Down NV from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Personalized psychic readings with each glass. “Every glass of wine answers a different question.” Glass wine purchase required to participate; prices range from $8 to $16 per glass. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

SATURDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Want to grow your own food in Pahrump, but not sure where to start? Attend the gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Pahrump’s soil and how to improve it, what grows best and when, watering techniques, and natural pest control methods. Registration closes Thursday, March 26. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, started kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural.

The Shoes & Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener is scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

The annual 20-hour karaoke marathon at the Hubb begins Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m., through Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Pre-register for the Karaoke Endurance Challenge 2025 early and save on the fee. 775-764-1299.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com