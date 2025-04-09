Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

■ Mustangs, Music, and Mayhem from 1 to 9 p.m. and beyond. Insider alert: there will be a dunk tank in the afternoon featuring Sheriff Joe McGill in the wet seat. Live music begins at 2 p.m., and the western hoedown dancing begins at 7 p.m. Dry Creek Saloon is hosting this fundraiser for Southwestern Wilds, our local group dedicated to saving Pahrump’s wild horses and burros. Dry Creek Saloon is located at 1330 5th Street, at the Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Hwy. 372 roundabout. Wear your best cowboy and cowgirl gear for your chance to win Best Dressed Cowboy and Best Dressed Cowgirl for $100 each! DJ from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m

■ Skoners Motorcycle Club’s 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank. Prizes for best and worst hand. All vehicles welcome, rain or shine. Start at Chicken Ranch and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

■ The Birdman of Amargosa, Len Warren, at the Shoshone Museum, with a presentation at 1 p.m. Join the bird walk at 8 a.m. Shoshone Museum is located at 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif.

■ If your classic ride is all shined up from last month’s Chili Cookoff car show with no place to go, sign up for the Lakeview Golf Course “Show Off Your Ride 2025” Tires & Tacos event. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” — Carrie Underwood

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Simkins Park. This annual picnic is organized by the Mills Family each year to celebrate Easter with the entire community, featuring a massive egg hunt, worship music, face painting, free hot dogs and water. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 20. “Start a new tradition this year – bring your family and celebrate Easter.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com