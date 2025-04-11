Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Basin Avenue closed between Hwy. 160 and Dahlia St. for utility work in mid April

Heads up: your Federal Tax return is due Tuesday, April 15. While you’re trying to remember if you ever worked for the railroad, or are a member of the clergy, or if you can claim your cat as a dependent, you can while some time away at any number of Pahrump hot spots.

Put Mustangs, Music, and Mayhem on your calendar for Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and beyond. Insider alert: there will be a dunk tank in the afternoon featuring Sheriff Joe McGill in the wet seat. Live music begins at 2 p.m., and the western hoedown dancing begins at 7 p.m. Dry Creek Saloon is hosting this fundraiser for Southwestern Wilds, our local group dedicated to saving Pahrump’s wild horses and burros. Dry Creek Saloon is located at 1330 5th Street, at the Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Hwy. 372 roundabout. The Dry Creek Saloon Facebook page invites everyone to “Join us Saturday, April 12, 2025 for our 2nd Wild West Hoedown Party! Calling all line dancers to take over our dance floor and show us how to stomp them boots! Wear your best cowboy and cowgirl gear for your chance to win Best Dressed Cowboy and Best Dressed Cowgirl for $100 each! DJ from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. playing your favorite country classics, line dance beats and your requests. Let’s show ‘em a hoedown, cowboys!”

Skoners Motorcycle Club has arranged their 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank on Saturday. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst hand. All vehicles welcome, rain or shine. Start at Chicken Ranch, proceed to StageStop Casino, motor onward to Dry Creek Saloon, swing by Coyotes Den, and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

The Birdman of Amargosa, Len Warren, is back at the Shoshone Museum Saturday, with a presentation at 1 p.m. Join the bird walk at 8 a.m. – yes, those birdies get up pretty early. Shoshone Museum is located at 118 Hwy 127, in Shoshone, Calif.

Examine the beautiful cars assembled at the Lakeview Golf Course “Show Off Your Ride 2025” Tires & Tacos event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

■ It’s the last Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley for this Lenten season from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at he Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Gregg Peterson band is live at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. He and his band will transport the audience to “Life in the Fast Lane,” one of their signature Eagles covers. Additional covers include the rock hits of Chuck Berry and Michael Jackson. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Friday.

■ Guitars and Cadillacs band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Len Warren, “The Bird Man of Amargosa,” returns to the Shoshone Museum. Bird walk at 8 a.m. Slide/video program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, in Shoshone, Calif., 30 minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, starter kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural. Room 20, 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank, arranged by Skoners Motorcycle Club. Start at Chicken Ranch, proceed to StageStop Casino, motor onward to Dry Creek Saloon, swing by Coyotes Den, and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

■ Lakeview Executive Golf Course “Show Off Your Ride 2025” Tires & Tacos car show event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Mustangs, Music & Mayhem Hoedown to benefit Southwestern Wilds runs from 1 p.m. to well past 9 p.m. Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Laurie Cook and The Heat perform pop, country, and rock at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Down South Jukers perform Southern rock, blues and soul classics, jazzed up with a horn section from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St., in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Sunday open jam session at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, APRIL 14

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15 - TAX DAY 2025

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry round-table reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each; buy as many as you want. New drawings every Tuesday. You need not be present to win. This is a game of chance for players to win cash prizes, and provides the funding needed to run a quality junior golf program for young people in the Pahrump Valley (PVJG and the golf programs at PVHS and Rosemary Clarke Middle School). 5001 Clubhouse Dr. Call Wilma at 775-209-0070 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyotes Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyotes Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyotes Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Simkins Park. This annual picnic is organized by the Mills Family each year to celebrate Easter with the entire community, featuring a massive egg hunt, worship music, face painting, free hot dogs and water. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 20th. “Start a new tradition this year – bring your family and celebrate Easter.”

