Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Melinda Galligan/Who's Dunes Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nights. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?
Melinda Galligan/Who's Dunes Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nights. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?
April 16, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyotes Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

Coyotes Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyotes Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Simkins Park. This annual picnic is organized by the Mills Family each year to celebrate Easter with the entire community, featuring a massive egg hunt, worship music, face painting, free hot dogs and water. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 20th. “Start a new tradition this year – bring your family and celebrate Easter.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

