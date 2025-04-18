Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Printed with permission of Rick Scanlan via Facebook Enjoy live music performed by Rick Scanlan at the Wine Down on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring along some Pedigree brand kitten or puppy chow to contribute to the fundraiser being held for all Nye County shelters.

The Holy Week is filled with worship opportunities at Pahrump’s various Christian churches: Central Valley Baptist, St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal, Saved By Grace Lutheran, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic, and Faith Fellowship Foursquare. These communities and more welcome you and your family to join them. See details itemized by day of the week below.

The free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park finally happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, the train ride, the Easter egg scramble, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Simkins Park. This annual picnic is organized by the Mills Family each year to celebrate Easter with the entire community, featuring a massive egg hunt, worship music, face painting, free hotdogs and water. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sustain this Easter tradition with your friends and family, or start your new tradition this year.

Lewis Carroll introduced us to Alice in his 1865 novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” She followed a talking white rabbit down a rabbit hole under a hedge, and arrived in Wonderland, a surreal, nonsensical world of talking animals, bloodthirsty croquet-players, vanishing cats and unexpected transformations. The Pahrump Theatre Company has organized a “Follow the White Rabbit” family-friendly event this Saturday at Our Place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Immerse yourself in a variety of activities including the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a costume contest, pictures with the White Rabbit, and character interactions. Don’t be late!

Earth Day 2025 is officially Tuesday, April 22. Get into the swing early this Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m. up on Mt. Charleston with the U.S. Forest Service rangers. The Kyle Canyon Road celebration includes information booths, food trucks, ranger talks, ornament making, and special guest, Smokey the Bear. Gather your spare seeds, cuttings, and gardening equipment to take to the Earth Day Sandy Valley 4th Annual Micro Fest Seed Swap on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Park on 690 Quartz Avenue. You might wish to bring a lawn chair, and some snacks.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

■ Good Friday service at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. 631 W. Irene St. 775-419-9204.

■ Good Friday living stations of the cross at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 1 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Good Friday passion of the Lord service at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 3 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West and his Waylon & Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Wine Down beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. Free admission, but a donation of Pedigree puppy or kitten food would be appreciated. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Good Friday worship service at Faith Fellowship church at 6:30 p.m. 2190 N. Blagg Rd. 775-727-9183.

■ Good Friday Tenebrae service at Saved By Grace Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. 6341 S. Hawkins Way. 775-751-8424.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird Rd. around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump Holiday Task Force free Easter Community Picnic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petrack Park, located at Hwy. 160 and Basin Ave.

■ Holy Saturday service at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. 631 W. Irene St. 775-419-9204.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company invites you to step into Wonderland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet up at Our Place on 1401 S. Hwy. 160. Text 775-253-2672 for more information.

■ Earth Day 2025 with the U.S. Forest Service from noon to 3:30 p.m. up in Mt. Charleston. Free and open to the public. Enjoy food trucks, ranger talks, ornament making, and Smokey the Bear. 2525 Kyle Canyon Rd.

■ Pig Roast today. Kelly and The Keepers perform ‘60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Easter Saturday worship service at Faith Fellowship church at 6:30 p.m. 2190 N. Blagg Rd. 775-727-9183.

■ Easter Vigil mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 7:15 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern, 8 to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20 EASTER

■ Easter Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church. 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

■ Easter Sunrise service at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 6:30 a.m. 631 W. Irene St. 775-419-9204

■ Easter Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Easter Sunday mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 9 a.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Easter Sunday worship service at Faith Fellowship Church at 9 a.m. 2190 N. Blagg Rd. 775-727-9183.

■ Easter Sunday service at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. 631 W. Irene St. 775-419-9204

■ Easter Sunday service at Saved By Grace Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. 6341 S. Hawkins Way. 775-751-8424.

■ “Back to Our Roots” Easter picnic at Simkins Park begins at 10:30 a.m. 1350 E. Simkins Rd.

■ Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. at Central Valley Baptist church. 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

■ Easter Sunday worship service at Faith Fellowship church at 11 a.m. 2190 N. Blagg Rd. 775-727-9183.

■ Easter Sunday mass in Spanish at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 12 noon. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday open jam session with at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Dank Cookie gets their reggae groove on, interspersed with classic covers at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, APRIL 21

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

■ Celebrate Earth Day at the Sandy Valley 4th Annual Micro Fest Seed Swap. Bring home-collected seeds, sprouts, cuttings, small planting pots, earth worms, and spare garden tools to trade with others, 2 to 4 p.m. Peace Park at 690 Quartz. For more information, call 702-723-0085.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each; buy as many as you want. New drawings every Tuesday. You need not be present to win. This is a game of chance for players to win cash prizes, and provides the funding needed to run a quality junior golf program for PVJG and the golf programs at PV High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School. 5001 Clubhouse Dr. Call Wilma at 775-209-0070 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 24

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyotes Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyotes Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyotes Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The 56th Annual Amargosa Days Festival will be running Friday, April 25 through Saturday, April 26. Wild Horse Band performs both days, and the World’s Shortest Parade happens Saturday at 9 a.m. The car show on Saturday requires no entry form or fee - just show off your ride on the ball field next to the park from 12 to 5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of events including the NCSO K-9 Show, a gun raffle, kids’ games, mechanical bull, bounce house, a mud bog, and a horseshoe tournament.

Gather your donations of brushes, rollers, painter’s tape, drop cloths, and wall paint in any color now to help Nyespace celebrate ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of extra paint or supplies as described above. Please drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

