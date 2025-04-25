Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Four transported to DVH after two-vehicle crash

Photo printed with permission of Laurie McCaslin via Facebook Laurie McCaslin explains, “Sunflowers are some of my favorite flowers. That's why we're going to paint Van Gogh's 'Three Sunflowers', Sunday, April 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Desert Greens.” Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 350 W. Wilson Rd.

The 56th Annual Amargosa Days Festival will be running Friday, April 25 through Saturday, April 26. Wild Horse Band performs both days, and the World’s Shortest Parade happens Saturday at 9 a.m. The car show on Saturday requires no entry form or fee—just show off your ride on the ball field next to the park from noon to 5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of events including the NCSO K-9 Show, a gun raffle, kids’ games, mechanical bull, bounce house, a mud bog, and a horseshoe tournament.

For those who feel impelled to stay in the Valley, check out the car show at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pop in and make your mark at the Community Mural Celebration at NyeCC’s NyeSpace Saturday morning, too.

Saturday has the potential to be filled with laughs, with the Desert Hats Improv show at Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 6 p.m., then the free comedy show at Wildside Tavern beginning at 8 p.m.

Take some time for you this upcoming week. Paint a straw hat while relaxing with a glass of wine at the Wine Down on Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and master your smartphone while relaxing with a glass of wine at Artesian Cellars on Tuesday at 1 p.m. I’m seeing a pattern here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, alternative, country – all from the ‘60s to now at Artesian Cellars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Walking In Circles Father Daughter Duo performs blues, rock, country and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Community Mural Celebration at NyeSpace from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room 20.

■ Lakeview Executive Golf Course “Tires & Tacos” car show event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

■ 22nd annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day celebration at Bob Ruud Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Bad Habit Duo performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Desert Hats improv show at Black Cow Coffee House. Choose your seat by 5 p.m. and enjoy the show through 6 p.m. Admission is $10. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at Desert Greens begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint your own version of Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 350 W. Wilson Rd.

■ Sunday open jam session with at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Perception - popular country, blues, classic rock band - hosts an open jam at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, APRIL 28

■ Shine & Show classic car meet at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Paint a straw hat at the Paint n’ Sip event, at the Wine Down Nevada, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, and include one hat, all paint supplies, and one beverage. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each; buy as many as you want. New drawings every Tuesday. You need not be present to win. This is a game of chance for players to win cash prizes, and provides the funding needed to run a quality junior golf program for PVJG and the golf programs at Pahrump Valley High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School. 5001 Clubhouse Dr. Call Wilma at 775-209-0070 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyotes Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyotes Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Wild West Extravaganza is returning to Petrack Park May 3rd and 4th, this year in memory of Sharon Wehrly. Pancake breakfasts and tethered hot air balloon rides, local live entertainment, demonstrations, vendors, SHOTGUN WEDDINGS, livestock, hay rides, and kids’ games by the Kiwanis Club. Free admission to this family weekend event.

They’re doing it again! There will be another Pahrump OHV Park special event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Youth riders are invited to try the youth track for the day. From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. OHV stickers required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult https://ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices. Helmets are also required.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com