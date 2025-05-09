Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Printed with permission of Laurie McCaslin Paint these moonlight dragonflies and water lilies at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. “Bring your mom!” says Laurie McCaslin. “I know mine will be there!”

Printed with permission of Stephanie Sanchez Stephanie Sanchez excels at her own personal brand of music, which is a mix of southern and classic rock. She gave us a scoop about Saturday’s performance, saying, “I have a coupla’ friends popping by to sit in.” Listen to her high-energy performance at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and sometimes keeping it simple makes it the most meaningful. Remember those tried-and-true products you love because your mom loved them first? Translate this into a Mother’s Day activity that’s easy to do at home by filling a box with all the everyday things in your life that have a sentimental “mom story” attached. Take out the items one at a time and tell their story. Examples might include Post-it note pads, Brillo pads, a package of thank you notes, Vicks Vapo-rub, or Doublemint gum. If your siblings are gathering with you too, they can also get in on the fun by bringing their own items.

Upon review of all activities listed below for Friday through Sunday, there is not a single one which Mom would not love to attend with you. Even the Goth Party at Dry Creek Saloon could elevate your overall score with additional “favorite child points.”

They’re doing it again! There will be a second Pahrump OHV Park special event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Youth riders are invited to try the youth track for the day. From NV-160, take Dandelion St., then turn onto Ironwood Ave. and follow to the end. OHV stickers are required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult https://ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices. Helmets are also required.

Two-wheel-drive, high clearance vehicles are invited to meet up at 9:30 a.m. at the Shell Station at 51 NV-372 to roll out for a tour of Ash Meadows Park on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Sorry, no OHV’s allowed, per park regulations.

FRIDAY, MAY 9

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. R.S.V.P. with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Stinson Brotherz are live at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. This “Brooks n’ Dunn Lookalike Duo” will give you some of their lovely country twang. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Goth Party at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 7 p.m. Genre will be a variety of Rock, Punk Rock, Grunge, Metal and Mayhem. Best dressed wins $100 cash prize. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MAY 10

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump OHV Park special event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth riders are invited to try the youth track for the day. From NV-160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. OHV stickers required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult https://ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices.

■ Two-wheel-drive, high clearance vehicles meet up at the Shell Station at 51 NV-372 to roll out for a tour of Ash Meadows Park at 10 a.m. Sorry, no OHV’s allowed, per park regulations.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint moonlight dragonflies and water lilies. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 9-pin no-tap singles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Walk-ins must arrive by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Laurie Cook and the Heat will be turning it up again at the Hubb playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MAY 11 - MOTHER’S DAY

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday open jam session with at The Venue within Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MAY 12

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MAY 13

■ Curbside pick-up 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ The Nevada Treasure RV Resort book club meets on the second Tuesday of each month. May 13 discussion centers around any book from the “Mystery” genre. Gather at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room, or log into Google Meet with the following link: https://meet.google.com/gtw-aamn-keo . 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-1174.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Wilma reports there was a $2,200 winner last week! Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruise in for an unforgettable journey through automotive history. Admire classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate a love for vintage automobiles. Registration forms at Coyote’s Den. 3971 E Kellogg Rd.

5th Annual Sock Hop Saturday, May 17 at VFW Post #10054 and VFW Auxiliary. Car meet & greet from 4 to 7 p.m., “Classic TV Dinner” menu from 5 to 7 p.m., Sock Hop party on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner is $9 per person. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Jim Butler Days return to Tonopah May 23 through May 26. Live music Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Consult https://jimbutlerdays.com/ for the full schedule of Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon events, which include the frozen T-shirt contest, stein holding contest, bartender’s race, Muckers pancake breakfast, blacksmithing demonstration, Saturday parade, horseshoe tournament, wine tasting, and the Nevada State Mining Championships. Stay in Tonopah Monday, May 26 for the VFW Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

