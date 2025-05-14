Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

■ Spring Fling Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bob Ruud Community Center. All 100% handmade items. Also, dog/cat food drive for West Star Ranch pet rescue.

SATURDAY, MAY 17

■ Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruise in for an unforgettable journey through automotive history. Admire classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate a love for vintage automobiles. Registration forms at Coyote’s Den. 3971 E Kellogg Rd.

■ 5th Annual Sock at VFW Post #10054 and VFW Auxiliary. Car meet & greet from 4 to 7 p.m., “Classic TV Dinner” menu from 5 to 7 p.m., Sock Hop party on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner is $9 per person. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Spring Fling Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bob Ruud Community Center. All 100% handmade items. Also, dog/cat food drive for West Star Ranch pet rescue.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Jim Butler Days return to Tonopah May 23 through May 26. Live music Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Consult https://jimbutlerdays.com/ for the full schedule of Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon events, which include the frozen T-shirt contest, stein holding contest, bartender’s race, Muckers pancake breakfast, blacksmithing demonstration, Saturday parade, horseshoe tournament, wine tasting, and the Nevada State Mining Championships. Stay in Tonopah Monday, May 26 for the VFW Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

