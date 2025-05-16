Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Printed with permission of Larry Goins via Facebook Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association reports that “Our Chase the Ace jackpot was HIT May 6)in the Mountain Falls Grill Room — for an incredible $2,279! Congratulations to our lucky winner who walked away with the prize — and thank you to everyone who joined in the fun!” The progressive jackpot resets May 13.

Hey, Daddy-O! It’s the 5th Annual Sock Hop this Saturday at VFW Post #10054. Souped-up lead sled meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., “Classic TV Dinner” menu from 5 to 7 p.m., and Sock Hop party on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner is $9 per person. Pink poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and black leather jackets are encouraged.

The Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruise in for an unforgettable journey through automotive history. Admire classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate a love for vintage automobiles. Coyote’s Den is taking this opportunity to raise funds for a pretty little girl in our community, whose family could use some help helping her. See Robin Hebrock’s coverage about Kaylee in the 05/14/2025 issue of the PV Times. Coyote’s Den is located at 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

■ Spring Fling Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bob Ruud Community Center. All 100% handmade items. Also, dog/cat food drive for West Star Ranch pet rescue.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Enjoy live music performed by Rick Scanlan at the Wine Down from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring along some Pedigree brand kitten or puppy chow to contribute to the Wine Down fundraiser being held for all Nye County shelters. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Wild Horse Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MAY 17

■ Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring an unwrapped toy to receive one raffle ticket for the silent auction fundraiser. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Guitarist Jeff Duncan One Man Show performs live rock music at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ The Perfect Fit, local husband and wife acoustic duo, performs favorite musical memories from the ’50s through the ’80s at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar- you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ 5th Annual Sock Hop at VFW Post #10054 and VFW Auxiliary. Car meet & greet from 4 to 7 p.m., “Classic TV Dinner” menu from 5 to 7 p.m., Sock Hop party on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner is $9 per person. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ’60s & ’70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144

■ Walt & Pam perform an evening of guitar music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Velvet Moon performs ’70s through ’90s classic rock hits including a ton of keyboard-heavy music like Billy Joel, REO Speedwagon, and Rush at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MAY 18

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Horseshoe doubles tournament at VFW Post 10054 begins at 10 a.m. All skill levels welcome. Food and drinks available, prizes for winners. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday open jam session with at The Venue within Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MAY 19

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MAY 20

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 22

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Jim Butler Days return to Tonopah May 23 through May 26. Live music Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Consult https://jimbutlerdays.com/ for the full schedule of Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon events, which include the frozen T-shirt contest, stein holding contest, bartender’s race, Muckers pancake breakfast, blacksmithing demonstration, Saturday parade, horseshoe tournament, wine tasting, and the Nevada State Mining Championships. Stay in Tonopah Monday, May 26 for the VFW Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

The Town of Pahrump brings “Movies in the Park” back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park beginning May 31, and every Saturday at dusk through August 2. More details to come!

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com