Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Photos printed with permission of Tiffany Whitecloud Tiffany Whitecloud and her dad, George Gholson, perform as the Walking In Circles Father/Daughter Duo. Catch their blues, rock, and country set at Wine Down Nevada on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend: the drumroll before summer’s grand entrance. Make your 2025 kickoff one to remember. This national holiday is set aside in remembrance of those military veterans who have died in service to our country. Monday morning, you can attend a public ceremony at VFW Post #10054 at 11 a.m., followed by a U.S. flag retirement. At 6 p.m. on Monday, the Disabled American Veterans #15 will conduct a public ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at 751 East St. There are plenty of gatherings all weekend featuring live music, comedy, and classic car displays. Read on.

News splash: the Pahrump Community Pool “soft opening” happens this Saturday and Sunday, with Open Swim from noon to 6 p.m. Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool for updates and specific information. Daily pool hours begin Monday, May 26, for adult swimmers from 7 to 11 a.m., followed by Open Swim from noon to 6 p.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160. The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool can also be reserved for your special event. Reservations are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after regular pool hours. Contact Courtney Kenney at 775-727-2825 or email cdkenney@pahrumpnv.gov. Grab your noodles, fins, snorkels, and goggles!

Gear up for the blast—stockpile your fireworks now and get ready to light up the skies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Pahrump fireworks Safety Site will be open May 23 through May 25 from 7 to 11 p.m. Get passes and details at any Nye County fireworks company.

Jim Butler Days return to Tonopah May 23 through May 26. Live music Friday from noon to 10 p.m. Consult https://jimbutlerdays.com/ for the full schedule of Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon events, which include the frozen T-shirt contest, stein holding contest, bartender’s race, Muckers pancake breakfast, blacksmithing demonstration, Saturday parade, horseshoe tournament, wine tasting, and the Nevada State Mining Championships. Stay in Tonopah Monday, May 26 for the VFW Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 23

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. Listen to covers of Keith Urban, Diamond Rio, Greg Foster, Brooks & Dunn, and Hank Williams Jr., with some Stone Temple Pilots, Tommy Tutone, and Tom Petty thrown in for balance. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Black Cow Coffee House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Walking In Circles Father-Daughter Duo performs blues, rock, country and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Keith Urban, Diamond Rio, Greg Foster, Brooks & Dunn, and Hank Williams Jr., with some Stone Temple Pilots, Tommy Tutone, and Tom Petty thrown in for balance.3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MAY 25

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sunday open jam session with at The Venue within Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

MONDAY, MAY 26 - MEMORIAL DAY

■ Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Hall #10054 begins at 11a.m. Flag retirement at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet at Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Pahrump DAV #15 plans a sundown ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial at 6 p.m. 751 East Street.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MAY 27

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bingo night at Nevada Treasure RV Resort begins at 6 p.m. in the convention center. $5 for 12 games of 6 cards. 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 29

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Town of Pahrump brings “Movies in the Park” back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park beginning May 31, and every Saturday at dusk through August 2. “Despicable Me 4” is the feature film next Saturday at dusk.

Support local. Support live. Support a little Shakespeare in the sand. The Pahrump Theatre Company proudly opens the curtain on its first-ever performances in their brand-new, permanent home at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Their debut is a bold and sun-drenched take on Shakespeare’s classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances at 7 p.m., Saturday May 31; Sunday, June 1; Monday, June 2; and Wednesday, June 4. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Snag your seats before they vanish like fairy dust: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com