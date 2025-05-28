75°F
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Theatre Company A western twist on a classic, the Pahrump Theatre Company's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be opening for its first night on Saturday, May 31.
May 28, 2025 - 4:05 am
 
Updated May 28, 2025 - 6:15 am

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 29

Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Town of Pahrump brings “Movies in the Park” back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park beginning May 31, and every Saturday at dusk through August 2. “Despicable Me 4” is the feature film next Saturday at dusk.

Support local. Support live. Support a little Shakespeare in the sand. The Pahrump Theatre Company proudly opens the curtain on its first-ever performances in their brand-new, permanent home at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Their debut is a bold and sun-drenched take on Shakespeare’s classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances at 7 p.m., Saturday May 31; Sunday, June 1; Monday, June 2; and Wednesday, June 4. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Snag your seats before they vanish like fairy dust: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

