Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Planning your entertainment this week in Pahrump is like being handed the remote to a magical, infinite theater. One channel has live theater performed by local artists, another has a farm tour with live music and free face painting. At the same time, yet another channel is featuring a charming family chalk festival, and don’t miss the channel which brings you a movie under the stars in the park. Click, click, click.

Step into the magic of live theater — right here in the heart of Pahrump! The Pahrump Theatre Company proudly opens the curtain on its first-ever performances in their brand-new, permanent home at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Their debut is a bold and sun-drenched take on Shakespeare’s classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Forget enchanted forests — this version trades moonlit woods for the raw beauty of the desert, where love triangles heat up under the Nevada sun, identities blur like mirages, and mischief kicks up more dust than a desert storm.

The show lasts about 2 ½ hours, with an intermission halfway through. Performances at 7 p.m. Saturday May 31, Sunday, June 1, Monday June 2, and Wednesday, June 4. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Snag your seats before they vanish like fairy dust: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

The Town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism bring “Movies in the Park” back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park this Saturday, and every Saturday at dusk through August 2. “Despicable Me 4” is the feature film this week, and will project around 8:15 p.m. In this Summer 2024 Universal Pictures animated release, we ride along with the 4th installment in the Despicable Me series. The Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

#ChalkTheTown! Join Big Brothers Big Sisters for a fun, free event celebrating creativity. Your family can decorate a parking spot on the NyE Communities Coalition campus in the company of other families. Explore vendor booths, and enjoy a day of color and joy with the community on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. I wonder if this is how Eric Coleman got started?

Read on for more enriching entertainment ideas, such as the Green Life Produce 4th annual spring farm event on Saturday morning.

FRIDAY, MAY 30

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine Down Nevada located at 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Doug Price brings his classic country fiddle rock band to the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

■ Green Life Produce 4th Annual spring farm event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. 6640 Hawkins Way. “Bring the whole family and friendly pets.” Free face painting, games, raffles, and farm tours. Live music by Danny Pillman. Tacos available on site. More info at www.greenlifeproduce.com.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada invite you to the family chalk festival at NyE Communities Coalition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pig Roast at Mountain Spring Saloon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $26 for one plate, one drink ticket, and one raffle ticket; $36 for the one plate, but three drink tickets, and three raffle tickets. Avenue B band will be performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. Consider pre-sale tickets and skip the line by calling 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” presented by the Pahrump Theatre Company at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “Despicable Me 4.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ “Grapes Gone Wild!” late night dance party at Artesian Cellars from 8 to 11 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Radio Mayhem performs songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Sunday open jam session with at The Venue within Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” presented by the Pahrump Theatre Company at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

MONDAY, JUNE 2

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” presented by the Pahrump Theatre Company at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

TUESDAY, JUNE 3

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bingo night at Nevada Treasure RV Resort begins at 6 p.m. in the convention center. $5 for 12 games of six cards. 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” presented by the Pahrump Theatre Company at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up in person at the Pahrump Community Pool for infant and bigger kid swim classes on June 9th and 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The classes, “Mommy and Me” sessions for children ages 2 and under, and standard swim lessons for children ages 3 and up, will be held in two-week segments through July. Check out the details in person at 150 N. Highway 160.

Want to learn how to use your sewing machine? Join Charli Bruce and Nyespace for the hands-on Intro to Sewing class where you’ll learn the function of all the feet that came with your machine and explore what all those buttons do. “It’s the perfect opportunity for beginners to understand the basics and gain confidence with sewing!” Registration is required at the Nyespace Facebook page. The session will be held Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com