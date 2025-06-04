79°F
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

June 4, 2025 - 4:06 am
 
Updated June 4, 2025 - 4:52 am

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” presented by the Pahrump Theatre Company at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Adults $20, seniors/Vets $15, kids $10. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up in person at the Pahrump Community Pool for infant and bigger kid swim classes on June 9th and 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The classes, “Mommy and Me” sessions for children ages 2 and under, and standard swim lessons for children ages 3 and up, will be held in two-week segments through July. Check out the details in person at 150 N. Highway 160.

Want to learn how to use your sewing machine? Join Charli Bruce and Nyespace for the hands-on Intro to Sewing class where you’ll learn the function of all the feet that came with your machine and explore what all those buttons do. “It’s the perfect opportunity for beginners to understand the basics and gain confidence with sewing!” Registration is required at the Nyespace Facebook page. The session will be held Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

PHOTOS: Cheers to the grads
By John Clausen • Pahrump Valley Times

284 high school seniors turned their tassels and became graduates of the Class of 2025.

Nye County Rangers proposal shelved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commissioner Bayne voluntarily pulled the proposal from the May 20 agenda.

Letters to the Editor

If some existing laws were broken, there should be an accounting, no matter who it is.

Water district now leasing its own office
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County buildings are pinched for space, leaving the water district to find a new office.