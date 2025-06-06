Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Nye County S x S via Facebook Meet up with the Nye County S X S off roading group on Saturday night to light things up! Ride caravan leaves at 7 p.m. from FD Candy, located at 301 Oxbow, Suite #14.

Neighboring towns and cities are probably getting jealous. Pahrump has paint parties, wine tasting fundraisers, and kids building table-top baseball games this weekend. Toss in trivia, sewing, dancing, and a sunset outdoor screening of “Wicked” to seal the scene. There are simply no elements missing from our unforgettable week. Honestly, who would want to live anywhere else?

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

■ ProExpoLV brings “Plant & Paint” to the Pahrump Nugget from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free activity is part of the LivingWell Senior Expo. The first 75 parties can paint a flowerpot, then plant flower seeds within. Fun for kids, parents, and grandparents. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ First Friday Happy Hour at Black Cow Coffee House from 3 to 5 p.m. Live music, local artists, and giveaways. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump Theatre Company. Live music with Danny Pillman, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a baseball game matrix. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Intro to Sewing class at Nyespace from 10 a.m. to noon. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room 20.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Nye County S X S nighttime mystery ride – destination: a surprise! Meet up at 6 p.m. at FD Candy, located at 301 Oxbow Avenue, Suite 14. Off-road caravan leaves at 7 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” More Info: www.nyecountysxs.com

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ “Roaring 1920s Party” at Who’s Dunes starts at 7 p.m. Games, prizes, and potluck. They’re located at the corner of NV-372 and Linda, next to the Horizon Market. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is Universal Pictures’ 2025 release “Wicked.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, and Hank Williams Jr., with some Little Big Town thrown in for balance. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Kelly and the Keepers perform ‘60s and ‘70s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Wine tasting fundraiser event at Our Lady of the Valley Parish Hall, 1 to 5 p.m. $15 admission includes wine samples from different regions, light appetizers, and other non-alcoholic drinks. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the ‘80s and ‘90s at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JUNE 10

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Bingo night at Nevada Treasure RV Resort begins at 6 p.m. in the convention center. $5 for 12 games of 6 cards. 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11

■ Pahrump Car Shows, etc. group invites all enthusiasts to meet at Home Depot at 10 a.m. and depart at 10:15 for a “drive to Indian Springs to have lunch at Bob’s.” Home Depot is located at 301 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. Library re-opens June 16! 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

• Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

• Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years glam gals invite the entire Pahrump community to join them as they host the 100th birthday celebration for our dazzling BJ Hetrick-Irwin on June 19th at the Calvada Eye from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to honor her century of grace, rhythm, and inspiration! Here’s your opportunity to ask her, “What’s the secret to a long life, well-lived?”

Buff, polish, and wax while there’s still time. R.S.V.P. by June 14th with Patti at 775-419-7820 for the first annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” scheduled for Saturday, June 21st from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. All classic car participants will receive a large coffee mug with a photo of their car. $25 entry fee; winner receives a trophy. Food, vendors, music, crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue to help pay for food, medication, vet bills, etc. The venue is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com