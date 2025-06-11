Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Retiring but not quitting: Denise Arceo retires from Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza after 20 years of service

Free bingo is offered at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11

■ Pahrump Car Shows, etc. group invites all enthusiasts to meet at Home Depot at 10 a.m. and depart at 10:15 for a “drive to Indian Springs to have lunch at Bob’s.” Home Depot is located at 301 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. Library re-opens June 16! 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years glam gals invite the entire Pahrump community to join them as they host the 100th birthday celebration for our dazzling BJ Hetrick-Irwin on June 19th at the Calvada Eye from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to honor her century of grace, rhythm, and inspiration! Here’s your opportunity to ask her, “What’s the secret to a long life, well-lived?”

Buff, polish, and wax while there’s still time. R.S.V.P. by June 14th with Patti at 775-419-7820 for the first annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” scheduled for Saturday, June 21st from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. All classic car participants will receive a large coffee mug with a photo of their car. $25 entry fee; winner receives a trophy. Food, vendors, music, crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue to help pay for food, medication, vet bills, etc. The venue is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com